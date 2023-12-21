Rachel McAdams Simply "Wasn't That Excited" About the 'Mean Girls' Walmart Commercial, So She Didn't Do It

Seeing Walmart's Mean Girls commercial was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Firstly, the rush of hearing Lindsay Lohan's voice narrating, which takes us back two decades (yep, we're that old) to the first time she ever told Aaron Samuels it was October 3rd.

Then the heartbreak of realizing that Regina George is nowhere to be seen. We've got Gretchen, we've got Karen, we've even got Kevin (did anyone ask for him? Or did he just turn up?), but no Regina George.

Across the internet, fans demanded answers. And Regina Rachel McAdams has finally given us the truth in this interview with Variety.

McAdams opens up about motherhood and her latest film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. But right at the end, the interviewer got to what we've all been wondering and asked why she wasn't there to reunite at North Shore High with the rest of the gang.

"I don’t know, I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest," she said. "A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but, yeah, I found that out later.”

As sad as we were to miss out on Regina in this commercial, it is a very Regina thing to do. I could almost read her entire answer in Regina's voice.

Does this mean that McAdams is interested in a sequel to Mean Girls?

Well, there technically is a Mean Girls 2... it just doesn't star any of the original cast, so a full-blown sequel it is not.

But what about a real, true sequel to the iconic film? Perhaps where Regina George tries to take over the Parent-Teacher Association of the school or something of the sort? That still remains to be seen.

And by the way, could we be seeing McAdams in the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical film? Unfortunately not, as McAdams said, "Tina [Fey, who wrote and starred in the original film] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end."

I'm still secretly hoping this is a red herring to throw us off the scent, and that's the real reason she couldn't do the commercial. A girl can dream, right?

Until then, let's rehearse the dance routine to "Jingle Bell Rock" and respond to all emails with "grool."

