Rachel McAdams Showed Off Armpit Hair in a New Photo Shoot, And People Are Obsessed

Rachel McAdams is as real as it gets.

The Mean Girls star recently graced the latest cover of Bustle and asked for the images to be edited as "minimally as possible." The final photos in the feature are stunning, with armpit hair and all. McAdams' request seems perfectly in tune with her latest project, the film adaptation of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, a coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old navigating puberty and accepting her body, among other things.

Not only did she keep her armpit hair on display for the shoot, but she also stayed totally honest during her interview. “With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear,” McAdams said. “But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world. It’s okay to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone.”

Of course, the internet had plenty of opinions over something as trivial as armpit hair. A writer from the Daily Mail wrote, "No, Rachel McAdams, hairy armpits aren't attractive on women!" This person, though, was quickly put into their place in their quote tweets, with the reply, "Imagine having the nerve to try and tell RACHEL MCADAMS that anything she does might be unattractive."

Imagine having the nerve to try and tell RACHEL MCADAMS that anything she does might be unattractive https://t.co/XXYiIM7KOlApril 20, 2023 See more

Others also took to Twitter to praise McAdams for going unshaven. One person wrote, "yall really need to grow up like its just hair," while another replied, "When you've been told to shave since the age of 12, you too, would be tired of shaving every single inch of your body to please everyone else but yourself shaving is for the birds, rachel mcadams is for the women."

when you've been told to shave since the age of 12, you too, would be tired of shaving every single inch of your body to please everyone else but yourselfshaving is for the birds, rachel mcadams is for the womenApril 19, 2023 See more

Someone else added, "armpit hair is for baddies!!!! …. rachel mcadams is a baddie!!"

armpit hair is for baddies!!!! …. rachel mcadams is a baddie!! https://t.co/7jDufakEkqApril 19, 2023 See more

Another added, "Rachel McAdams i would die for you and your armpit hair."

Rachel McAdams i would die for you and your armpit hair https://t.co/DR8PzWn99PApril 19, 2023 See more

Our favorite take on the issue(?) may come from the person who wrote, "If armpit hair makes you uncomfortable than that tells me you're a loser and not to mention Rachel McAdams wouldn't even look your way."

If armpit hair makes you uncomfortable than that tells me you're a loser and not to mention Rachel McAdams wouldn't even look your way https://t.co/BmkEx8YOALApril 19, 2023 See more

Bustle's shoot with McAdams proves to be the gift that keeps on giving. In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot's set, McAdams shared the words of wisdom she would give her preteen self, including how to shave.

"Once you start, you can never stop," she said. "It's so true, life is long, shaving is intense, but if you're going to go ahead with it anyway, watch the ankle bones, the shins. You're gonna go to Bible Camp and think it's OK to shave without shaving cream, and it's going to be terrible. Always have shaving cream. And then if you want to stop shaving one day, that's OK too." What a legend.