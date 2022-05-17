Megan Fox Texted Her Stylist That She "Cut a Hole" in Her Outfit to "Have Sex" With Machine Gun Kelly

Today in head-scratching news, here's Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly being super extra again.
The actress took to Instagram to post a series of photos from their trip to Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards and captioned it, "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower"
But crying is apparently not all the star did while in Sin City: Among the selfies, couple photos and group photos she posted, Fox slipped in a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her stylist that completely redefines the meaning of "TMI."
She sent the stylist a video of herself in a glittery blue jumpsuit followed by the text, "Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex" with a shrug emoji.
Fox' stylist responded, "I hate you" with three laugh-cry emojis, then followed up with the reassuring, "I'll fix it," which, like, not all heroes wear capes.
I don't know what you all think, but it seems to me like this whole cutting a hole business wasn't entirely necessary. I mean, she could have gotten undressed? Couldn't she? I would like to echo the "shrug emoji" sentiment.
A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)
A photo posted by on
Anyway, I suppose we've come to expect some wild stuff when it comes to Fox and fiancé (like Fox & Friends, except it's "fiancé"—it's a funny joke, I swear). We're talking about a couple who drink each other's blood, and supposedly couldn't see each other's faces when they first met her. So.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
