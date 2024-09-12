Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage to Britney Spears at the 2024 VMAs With a Snake—That She Demanded Be Taken Off Her
The rap superstar hosted this year's award show and called back one of the pop icon's most memorable performances.
This year marked Megan Thee Stallion's first time MC-ing the MTV VMAs—and she made sure to pay homage to one of the award show's most beloved performers over the years while hosting.
The rap superstar made several outfit changes throughout the 2024 MTV VMAs, and at one point came out replicating the memorable look Britney Spears' wore while performing "Slave 4 U" at the 2001 VMAs. Megan perfectly recreated the green bikini top and blue hot pants—and even had her own Banana, the yellow snake the pop icon danced with.
yes megan thee stallion paying homage to britney spears with a snake! #vmas pic.twitter.com/OR4R5IEefDSeptember 12, 2024
While it was a sweet moment, Megan Thee Stallion quickly seemed concerned that the snake might "HISS" at her.
"Slave 4 U" was playing as the "Mamushi" artist appeared wearing the Britney fit with the snake draped over her shoulders, but she began repeating, "Okay, okay. Stop the music, stop the music."
"I'm just playing. Come get this snake," Megan Thee Stallion said with a nervous look while a crew member came to her aid.
"I don't know this snake. This snake don't know me," she cheekily added.
After the crew removed the serpent from the host's body, she yelled, "Oh my god," fixed her hair, and gathered herself. "I tried to hold it down for Britney!" she exclaimed.
The homage couldn't have been more fitting. Not only has Spears offered some of the most incredible VMAs performances over the year—from her 2003 team-up with Madonna and Christina Aguilera to 2000's "Oops! ... I Did It Again"—Megan Thee Stallion recently had her own snake moment.
This year, the hip-hop star dropped Megan, which was full of serpentine imagery, including the cover art of her hatching from an egg. Several of the tracks feature snake references, including the lead single "Cobra," which she dropped last year and included references to how she was shedding her skin as an artist and individual.
Megan Thee Stallion's Spears homage was one of her many looks at the 2024 VMAs. She opened the award show wearing a U.S.A. leotard, referring to the Olympics and the show's first presenter, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles. Before taking the VMA stage to host, she also walked the red carpet wearing a bustier-style bodysuit with a dramatic, mermaid skirt.
Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, and music, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over eight years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.
