Megan Thee Stallion Outfit Repeats at the 2024 VMAs in a See-Through Bustier Gown

As this year's "hot girl host," Megan Thee Stallion is contractually obligated to supply fans with consecutive slays for all three hours of the 2024 Video Music Awards. Her first look of the night was a strong start to what will undoubtedly be a long night of incredible fashion moments.

The "Mamushi" rapper arrived fashionably late to MTV's annual red carpet, wearing an architectural gown with a modified mermaid skirt. It had a bustier-style bodysuit, covered with a layer of skin-tight black mesh, connecting it to the dramatic skirt. Her satin skirt bloomed out from the fitted silhouette, making Megan look like a living, breathing flower.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV VMAs in a black sheer gown with a theatrical skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the Nicole + Felicia creation only with a jumbo cocktail ring and a diamond bracelet. Her most notable addition came in the form of a new bob haircut. The blunt crop was utterly striking, mimicking the gown's angular appearance.

Her dress had a sheer overlay that exposed the black bodysuit underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rapper told reporters: "I just wanted to give hot girl summer, but glam and a little dark beauty." The latter, in fact, is her specialty.

At VMAs past, Megan has stuck to a very strict aesthetic, tapping both into the noir and the boudoir. At last year's event, she wore a black bustier dress made of see-through black mesh. Created by Brandon Blackwood, the risqué design flaunted her matching thong.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 VMAs wearing a sheer bustier dress that flaunted her matching black undies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion walked the 2019 red carpet in a variation of this look. Though she, again, wore black lingerie, her look felt totally different. She wore a glitzy blazer with a matching bra, hot pants, and over-the-knee boots—all covered in rhinestones and pearls.

In 2019, the rapper wore a two-piece set covered in intricate beadwork. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, amiright?!