Megan Thee Stallion Outfit Repeats at the 2024 VMAs in a See-Through Bustier Gown
She's sticking to her signature VMAs aesthetic.
As this year's "hot girl host," Megan Thee Stallion is contractually obligated to supply fans with consecutive slays for all three hours of the 2024 Video Music Awards. Her first look of the night was a strong start to what will undoubtedly be a long night of incredible fashion moments.
The "Mamushi" rapper arrived fashionably late to MTV's annual red carpet, wearing an architectural gown with a modified mermaid skirt. It had a bustier-style bodysuit, covered with a layer of skin-tight black mesh, connecting it to the dramatic skirt. Her satin skirt bloomed out from the fitted silhouette, making Megan look like a living, breathing flower.
She styled the Nicole + Felicia creation only with a jumbo cocktail ring and a diamond bracelet. Her most notable addition came in the form of a new bob haircut. The blunt crop was utterly striking, mimicking the gown's angular appearance.
The rapper told reporters: "I just wanted to give hot girl summer, but glam and a little dark beauty." The latter, in fact, is her specialty.
At VMAs past, Megan has stuck to a very strict aesthetic, tapping both into the noir and the boudoir. At last year's event, she wore a black bustier dress made of see-through black mesh. Created by Brandon Blackwood, the risqué design flaunted her matching thong.
Megan Thee Stallion walked the 2019 red carpet in a variation of this look. Though she, again, wore black lingerie, her look felt totally different. She wore a glitzy blazer with a matching bra, hot pants, and over-the-knee boots—all covered in rhinestones and pearls.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it, amiright?!
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
