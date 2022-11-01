Meghan Markle Remembers Feeling "Giddy" as She Shared "Girl Talk" With Sophie Trudeau

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast is back on Spotify, with a discussion of what it takes to be regarded as a "good" wife and a "good" mom, featuring Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
To introduce the episode, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a happy memory with her friend.
"This past summer, a friend of mine was in town with her kids for a few days," the duchess began.
"Now this, to me, was very exciting, because I hadn't seen her for a while, and the idea of getting our kids together, this was a real treat.
"We swam, we drank wine, we splashed in the water, then threw some pool floats in."
Markle, obviously amused, then launched into an aside about said pool floats.
She said, "By the way, the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit, which I found online, and I kid you not—the one without pepperoni was a few dollars less than the one with pepperoni. And yes, I'm still talking about the inflatable pizza float for the pool.
"We all got a good laugh out of that."
She also explained that she and her friend that day tried to let go of perfection and just have a good time.
"But all that aside, this wasn't our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly coiffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles," she said.
"This was the other version of us, both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs, big cuddles with our little ones, and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute schoolgirls.
"We were just having so much fun."
This friend, of course, was Sophie Trudeau.
"She's an activist, humanitarian, mother, and also wife to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," Markle introduced her.
"Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures, keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse; that's a full plate."
Markle goes on to describe how the two women first met at a fashion show while she was living in Toronto, seven years ago, and how Trudeau later went on to send her meditations and voice notes throughout her pregnancy.
Well, as the one and only Taylor Swift says, "it's nice to have a friend."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
