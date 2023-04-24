Meghan Markle's Coronation Absence Could "Help Harry Speak to His Family," Royal Expert Claims

Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's entry into the Royal Family has appeared to accentuate existing divides between Prince Harry and his relatives, so her absence at the upcoming coronation could possibly help the Duke of Sussex reconnect with his father and brother—or so one royal expert believes, at least.

"That is the sort of mess of tangled emotions that's sitting under any prospect of a reconciliation," Jack Royston said on Newsweek's podcast The Royal Report (via Express).

"From that perspective, it's easy to see why Meghan not going to the coronation could actually help Harry speak to his family.

"It may well lower the stakes, you know, lower the emotional intensity, take some of the pressure off the meeting.

"I'm sure there'll still be loads of really strong emotions flying around either way, but maybe, just maybe, Harry gets a chance to speak to Charles or William and just make some kind of progress."

Harry's relationships with his family have suffered greatly since he and Meghan decided to leave their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

That's why, though the Sussexes were officially invited to King Charles' coronation back in early March, it took them weeks to actually confirm their RSVP. They found a compromise in having Harry attend without Meghan.

For royal author Tessa Dunlop, the coronation will be difficult for Harry. "Clearly, he does lean on [Meghan] very heavily," she previously said. "And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed, effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion."

But if Royston is correct, this arrangement could help the duke begin to reconnect with King Charles and Prince William. Only time will tell, though.