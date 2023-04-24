Meghan Markle's Coronation Absence Could "Help Harry Speak to His Family," Royal Expert Claims

Unfortunately, Meghan Markle's entry into the Royal Family has appeared to accentuate existing divides between Prince Harry and his relatives, so her absence at the upcoming coronation could possibly help the Duke of Sussex reconnect with his father and brother—or so one royal expert believes, at least.
"That is the sort of mess of tangled emotions that's sitting under any prospect of a reconciliation," Jack Royston said on Newsweek's podcast The Royal Report (via Express).
"From that perspective, it's easy to see why Meghan not going to the coronation could actually help Harry speak to his family.
"It may well lower the stakes, you know, lower the emotional intensity, take some of the pressure off the meeting.
"I'm sure there'll still be loads of really strong emotions flying around either way, but maybe, just maybe, Harry gets a chance to speak to Charles or William and just make some kind of progress."
Harry's relationships with his family have suffered greatly since he and Meghan decided to leave their roles as senior royals in early 2020.
That's why, though the Sussexes were officially invited to King Charles' coronation back in early March, it took them weeks to actually confirm their RSVP. They found a compromise in having Harry attend without Meghan.
For royal author Tessa Dunlop, the coronation will be difficult for Harry. "Clearly, he does lean on [Meghan] very heavily," she previously said. "And he’s coming alone. That means he’s exposed, effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion."
But if Royston is correct, this arrangement could help the duke begin to reconnect with King Charles and Prince William. Only time will tell, though.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Why Prince Louis' Birthday Photos Are Especially Poignant, According to a Body Language Expert
Not just cute, also meaningful!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Surprises Coachella Audience, Sings Two Songs Alongside Labrinth
“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Will Struggle at the Coronation Without Meghan Markle, Royal Author Says
“He leans on her very heavily.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Prince Louis' Birthday Photos Are Especially Poignant, According to a Body Language Expert
Not just cute, also meaningful!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royals Understood They Needed to "Embrace" Kate Middleton, To Avoid the "Mistakes" Made With Princess Diana: Expert
They knew she was an asset.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Teaching Prince William How to Be "A Different Kind of Parent," Royal Expert Claims
Jennie Bond is all for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Didn't Hear Directly From King Charles About His Coronation Invite, Source Claims
Charles had his people contact Harry's people.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Will Be "Feeling Pressure" to "Be on His Best Behavior" as Coronation Approaches, Royal Expert Says
Then again, what fun is that?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and King Charles' "Devastated Relationship" Won't Be Fixed by Harry's Coronation Attendance, Royal Expert Says
It's still a step in the right direction, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Coronation Absence Is a "Disappointment on the Fashion Front," Stylist Says
But not a good enough reason for her to attend, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen's Corgis Have Big Coronation Plans, Just So You Know
Muick and Sandy will be partying it up for Charles.
By Iris Goldsztajn