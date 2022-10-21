Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the Only Royals Who Sign "Lucrative Deals," So Why Are They the Only Ones Criticized for It? Omid Scobie Investigates

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Whatever the haters say, when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the double standards are glaring.
Just as they were incomprehensibly criticized for holding hands during a service for the late Queen, although Zara and Mike Tindall made the same gesture without anyone caring, the Sussexes aren't the only royals who use their prestigious status to make money—yet they are the only ones to receive any flak for it. I wonder why!!!
Royal reporter Omid Scobie was also wondering why, so he explored the matter in his latest Yahoo! column.
Scobie reports that in recent weeks, Zara Tindall appeared in a publicity campaign for a brand for which she's an ambassador, and for which she's allegedly making some £500,000 ($570,000).
As for Zara's husband Mike, it was recently confirmed that he would be appearing on British reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, which is hardly something you'd see a—say—Prince William or even a Princess Eugenie participating in. Mike could make up to £500,000 for his trouble.
The Tindalls are no strangers to brand deals, and they make far more money than they would were they simply athletes with no royal connections, Scobie points out. (Zara is an equestrian, while Mike is a former rugby player.)
A criticism that is often leveled at the Sussexes in particular is that they, unlike the Tindalls, have royal titles, but those same critics are oddly nonchalant about royal protocol when it comes to literally anyone else in the family.
Scobie also points out that, for example, Sarah, Duchess of York, has made money off of her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding—and the clue's in their names: Both women have royal titles. Hmmm!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
