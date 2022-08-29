Meghan Markle Couldn't Understand Why She Had So Little Control Over Social Media Within the Royal Family

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle is determined to show the real her from now on, as she declared with the arrival of her new podcast, Archetypes.
That's exactly what she set out to do in a new interview with The Cut, in which she revealed that she might be returning to Instagram (!!!!!).
Speaking to the publication, she explained that she felt she had lost a huge amount of control over her life when she joined the Royal Family, including having to give up her personal Instagram page, which counted 3 million followers who were given a glimpse into her Hollywoodian lifestyle at the time.
At first, she and Prince Harry shared an Instagram account with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and had to have all content given first to some of the U.K.'s biggest news outlets before they could publish it. "There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota," the duchess said.
While she was a working royal, and up until now, Markle has been vocal about the horrible treatment she received from British tabloids, including a non-negligible amount of racism. So this system, naturally, didn't sit well with her.
"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" she told The Cut. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."
When the Sussexes started their own Instagram account, @sussexroyal, they at least had a bit more control over it, but of course they stopped using that platform when they retired from their royal duties.
Now, the duchess feels seemingly ready to jump back on the social media train, even though she has previously said she probably wouldn't. For the interviewer, this shows that she now feels able to take on the trolls and the haters and to speak directly to her many devoted fans.
