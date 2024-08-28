Meghan Markle Reveals the Moment “Everything Changed” About Her Royal Fashion Choices

In a rare interview, Meghan Markle is opening up about her royal fashion choices and the moment she says "everything changed."

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Duchess of Sussex detailed the circumstance that made her realize "how much attention was focused on her clothing choices."



In 2017, after Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, she told the publication she wore a "bag from the Scottish brand Strathberry" during a run-of-the-mill public appearance alongside her then-fiancé. As a result, the bag sold out in 11 minutes.

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she told the publication at the time. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

The publication also detailed another instance in which Markle wore a Cesta bag during a 2023 dinner date she had with her husband, Cameron Diaz, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Cesta’s founder Erin Ryder told the publication the brand "noticed an almost immediate uptick in interest" as a result.

Meghan Markle launches her cookbook, which includes recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, on September 20, 2018. (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We were on our way to Mexico to shoot a look book,” Ryder told the publicatoin. “We got off the plane, got our internet on and, all of a sudden, this one style that had been a little bit sleepy was totally sold through, and we were getting a lot of ‘back in stock’ sign-ups. We knew there had to be some reason that these were selling so quickly...We had more sales in one day than we’ve ever had.”

In addition to her opening up about the influence she has on the fashion industry, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her various investments in what the publication referred to as "a small portfolio of female-run companies," which she began in earnest in 2020 after she left the U.K. and her role as a senior member of the monarchy.

“I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” the Duchess of Sussex said during the interview and from her California home, shortly after returning from her high-profile trip to Colombia alongside Prince Harry.

“When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories," she continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16, 2023. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Markle went on to say that investing in these various brands has "helped me line up for this chapter where I'm investing in myself," apparently alluding to her new and upcoming lifestyle brand and various other projects.