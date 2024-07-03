Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Netflix Cookery Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming and Could Air Imminently
The title of the project and its exact release date are still unknown.
One item Meghan Markle can check off the to do list? Filming for her forthcoming Netflix cookery show, announced back in April alongside the announcement that her husband, Prince Harry, would be filming a show of his own about polo. Within days of news becoming public about the show—which still has no publicly announced title or release date—Meghan began filming, and The Daily Beast reports that said filming has wrapped on the project, and that everything went smoothly.
“It all went well, and it is in the can,” a Hollywood source told the outlet of the show, which will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”
The source speaking to The Daily Beast said that, “while it was possible that the show might need a few extra shots, they suspected that the filming uploaded to TikTok was unrelated to the home show project as the team had ‘got everything’ they needed,” the publication wrote in response to Meghan recently being spotted apparently filming something in a park in Beverly Hills. The principal set for the show was a residential property just a few miles from Harry and Meghan’s own home in Montecito, California.
As the world awaits the release of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard—announced back in March—the Netflix show could drop soon, or it could take time. One fact is certain, The Daily Beast reports—it’s important for the show to be a hit. “The issue is Meghan’s ability to generate actual money,” said PR consultant Mark Borkowski, described by the publication as an expert on the intersection of talent and business. “That is dependent on the quality of this new show. I suspect it won’t be a car crash; there is too much riding on it, and she is being repped by the most powerful talent agency in the world, who will have gathered the right people around her,” he said, referring to William Morris Endeavor and her agent, Ari Emanuel.
“If she has listened and learnt and is comfortable in this new role as a kind of sub-Martha Stewart, sub-Oprah, this could be a relaunch to something new and interesting,” Borkowski said. But, he added, if it’s a flop, “it will be more difficult, because she will have to pivot to yet another new direction. But the bottom line is that whatever Meghan Markle does will always generate massive interest—she brings eyeballs, and that means there is a long line of people who would still want to align with her. She will always attract somebody who will want to leverage her brand.”
In addition to this forthcoming Netflix project and her upcoming lifestyle brand, Meghan also announced a future podcast with Lemonada Media earlier this year—though, like her other projects, the release date hasn’t been announced just yet.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
