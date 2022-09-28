Meghan Markle Is a "Loose Cannon" for the Royal Family, Royal Expert Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert says the Firm finds Meghan Markle to be a "loose cannon" because of the freedom she and Prince Harry have gained since leaving their roles as senior royals.

"I think the Royal Family does try to control what individual members of the family do in terms of publicity, I don't think that is news to anyone," Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.

"And I think they did presumably try to control what Harry and Meghan did when they were within the family."

This, incidentally, is largely responsible for the Sussexes' departure in the first place: They ostensibly didn't like the way things were done within the institution and having so little freedom to be their own people.

"But I think now that they have left as working royals and have left the country, they obviously have much less control over them," Sacerdoti continued.

"And so to the Royal Family, at least Meghan may be a loose cannon because she is somebody that will respect the rules and requests and preferences of the Royal Family only as far as she feels she should."

Since they established themselves in Montecito, the royal lovebirds have given tell-all interviews, as well as announced a slew of media projects, including the Archetypes podcasts and several projects with streaming giant Netflix, all of which have angered or at least worried the U.K.-based royals.

"I think they will try and make that balance as they see fit, but they may think that balance is struck in a different way from the Royal Family, that is the point," Sacerdoti explained.

(Image credit: Getty)

"And that is their right, incidentally, they are under no obligation. It is just that people are judging them on where they choose to strike that balance."

The royal expert also touched on some unconfirmed reports that Prince Harry is planning to further delay the release of his memoir, potentially because he wants to make sure he doesn't include anything that would be too damaging to the Queen's legacy or to the family members who survive her.

"We heard rumors that how Harry’s book will be delayed," Sacerdoti said. "I do not believe that is confirmed, but we have heard that rumor.

"Now there are various reasons why that could be. It could be out of respect for what's going on now and they just feel it is not the appropriate time for any book from him to be coming out, while his father is settling in as the King or while the Queen has just recently passed away.

"It could be because there were things in the book that he now wishes to remove because he feels they are insensitive and so it will take some time to do that.

"Or it could be because he plans to put more in the book.

"And again, that may cause trouble for the Royal Family depending on how he tells it and how much of it is true or is not true."

But Sacerdoti offered a different perspective as well: the one that the royals may not have that much to worry about from Harry after all.

"Of course, it could also make things much better for them if he put some rumors to rest, said they were wrong and that the speculation’s been incorrect, and that could actually play out very well for the new King.

"I think we do have to give him the benefit of the doubt, wait and see."

Still, Sacerdoti believes this theory is a long shot: "I certainly know that most people don't expect him to be a peacemaker in the book," he said.

"I think the reason he's got this massive deal for the book is that publishers think they're going to get the juicy details.

"So I assume that the book will be slightly revised to incorporate recent events and there’s no reason why it shouldn't be within the framework of what the book is meant to represent."