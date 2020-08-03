Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Dog's Name Has Finally Been Revealed

She's named after a special time in their relationship.

By Bianca Rodriguez

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted a black Labrador rescue dog back in August 2018, I've been itching to know the pup's name. We basically found out nothing about her, only discovering the dog's gender when the couple let it slip at an event in October 2018 that the dog was a "she" (Meghan revealed a funny detail that people keep "getting her name wrong"). But now, everything is coming full circle—the name of the furry friend has finally been revealed!

In their new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, out August 11, authors and royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal the pup's name is Pula. The best part? It has a special meaning that goes back to the beginning of the couple's relationship.

Pula is the official currency of Botswana, and in Setswana, Pula means "rain." Since rain is rare in the country, it's considered valuable and a blessing when it happens. The southern African country means a lot to the couple: It's where Harry took Meghan for her 36th birthday, and it's where the couple are thought to have fallen deeply in love. Meghan's engagement ring also features a stone sourced from Botswana.

The dog has fit right in with other members of the family, including Meghan's beagle named Guy, who has been with her since she moved to the U.K. to marry Prince Harry. According to PEOPLE, Archie "is best friends with his dogs" and "they make him laugh and are gentle with him." Here's hoping we see photos of the furry friend soon!

