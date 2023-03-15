Meghan Markle Gives Prince Harry "A Love That He's Never Had Before," Sarah Ferguson Says

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sees many similarities between her own choices and those of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—who moved to the U.S. and stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.
"I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers," Fergie told the PA News Agency.
By comparison, the Sussexes separated from the Royal Family in a way, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and signed lucrative deals with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House. So, yeah.
"I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me," the Duchess of York continued.
"So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she (Meghan) loves him (Harry) and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.
"That’s how I look at it."
This is quite a sad statement considering Prince Harry painted some of his own family members as almost uncaring in his explosive memoir Spare, which came out in January.
In the book, the Duke of Sussex recalled that his father King Charles did his best after Princess Diana died, but that he was still fairly distant. But it was Prince William whom Harry focused on the most, claiming the two brothers were "arch-nemeses" and in constant competition throughout their upbringing.
Still, it's sweet that Fergie is willing to publicly stick up for the Sussexes' marriage, since they've received so much hate in the last few years, and other royals have remained largely silent when asked for comment.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
