Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has been a huge topic of conversation for royal fans and dissenters alike ever since they were seen together publicly several years ago.
Although we can never know what their marriage looks like on the inside, some elements of it can be interpreted—especially if you're a professional astrologer and body language expert like Inbaal Honigman is.
For Honigman, the Sussexes' PDAs are very telling. "Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love," the expert tells Express.
"They haven't been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship.
"So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras."
As for what their star signs tell us about the couple, Honigman also has valuable insight. "An emotional Leo (Meghan) leaning into a stable Virgo (Harry) is exactly where you'd expect those signs to be," she says.
"Their eyes generally look at each other, or in the same direction... almost.
"They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up.
"Their relationship isn't fully smooth-sailing, but they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion."
Overall, the Sussexes seem to have a pretty healthy, happy relationship. "Their facial expressions are always complete—smiling eyes with a smiling mouth, a concerned face with a furrowed brow, a serious face," Honigman continues.
"They don't pull fake faces, but they're not always 100 percent united in their responses.
“They know each other well, but have not morphed into one another, which in itself is actually healthy."
Sounds alright to me!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
