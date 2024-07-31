Meghan Markle Wishes Prince Harry Would “Let Go” of Security Lawsuits, Source Claims
“She wants him to be free of all of this.”
A royal insider claims Meghan Markle wishes her husband Prince Harry would move past litigation aimed at securing more protection for his family.
"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," a former employee of the couple's Archewell Foundation told People in an exclusive interview for this publication's most recent cover story.
"She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," the insider added.
The source went on to say that Markle supports her husband "100 percent," but deeply wishes "he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."
The Duke of Sussex has taken part in several lawsuits over the years, including multiple legal battles against U.K. tabloids, but "no issue is more critical to him than security," People reports.
A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan (@archewell_hm)
A photo posted by on
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their taxpayer-funded security after they stepped away from their official royal duties in 2020, the BBC reported at the time. Since then, the pair have been paying for their own privacy security both at home in the United States and during trips abroad.
In 2022, a spokesperson and legal representative for Prince Harry and Markle confirmed the Duke had applied for a "judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family" when in the U.K. for visits.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"Prince Harry inherited security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the spokesperson said at the time. "While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," the statement continued. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan (@archewell_hm)
A photo posted by on
Recently, during an interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex said it's "still dangerous" in the U.K., adding that the continued security risk is the reason why he refuses to bring his family across the pond.
"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he said at the time. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me."
In another exclusive interview for People's recent cover story, a royal insider revealed that King Charles is refusing to answer Prince Harry's calls, including his continued pleas for security assistance.
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told the publication. Another source added that the Duke of Sussex is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Style to the Campaign Trail
She supported Vice President Kamala Harris in a cropped blue suit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Royal Insider Reveals the Real Reason Why King Charles and Prince Harry Are Still Not on Speaking Terms
“Harry’s calls go unanswered.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
27 Curly Bob Hairstyles We Can't Get Enough Of
If you've got 'em, flaunt 'em. (Curls, that is.)
By Sophia Vilensky Published