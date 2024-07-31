Meghan Markle Wishes Prince Harry Would “Let Go” of Security Lawsuits, Source Claims

A royal insider claims Meghan Markle wishes her husband Prince Harry would move past litigation aimed at securing more protection for his family.

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," a former employee of the couple's Archewell Foundation told People in an exclusive interview for this publication's most recent cover story.

"She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," the insider added.

The source went on to say that Markle supports her husband "100 percent," but deeply wishes "he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in several lawsuits over the years, including multiple legal battles against U.K. tabloids, but "no issue is more critical to him than security," People reports.

A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan (@archewell_hm) A photo posted by on

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their taxpayer-funded security after they stepped away from their official royal duties in 2020, the BBC reported at the time. Since then, the pair have been paying for their own privacy security both at home in the United States and during trips abroad.

In 2022, a spokesperson and legal representative for Prince Harry and Markle confirmed the Duke had applied for a "judicial review of a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family" when in the U.K. for visits.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Prince Harry inherited security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the spokesperson said at the time. "While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," the statement continued. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

A post shared by Prince Harry & Meghan (@archewell_hm) A photo posted by on

Recently, during an interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial , the Duke of Sussex said it's "still dangerous" in the U.K., adding that the continued security risk is the reason why he refuses to bring his family across the pond.

"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," he said at the time. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me."

In another exclusive interview for People's recent cover story, a royal insider revealed that King Charles is refusing to answer Prince Harry's calls, including his continued pleas for security assistance.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told the publication. Another source added that the Duke of Sussex is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."