Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Planning to Relaunch Her Blog, The Tig

If you're a royal fan, you're likely aware of The Tig, the lifestyle blog Meghan Markle used to write before she joined the Royal Family.

Since the Sussexes basically don't use social media, we seldom get an intimate look into the couple's life together. That's why it's such great news that it looks like the Duchess of Sussex may well be planning to relaunch The Tig, so that she can tell us about the things that matter to her on her own terms.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office website shows a trademark entry for "The Tig" filed by Markle's lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman on Feb. 25, 2022. The description reads, "Providing a website featuring non-downloadable articles, interviews, photographs, and commentary in the field of food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, and health and wellness."

But the Daily Mail reports the duchess hit a bump in the road: She apparently failed to sign the required documents for a September trademark application to be valid, and was then told she had to wait six months before reapplying, though the timeline is slightly unclear. The Mail had previously reported that she had applied for it in July 2021, which would put February 2022 at more than six months later. So even if she did have a bit of a (relatable) blunder, it could be that that's now in the past, but again, it's all a bit unclear.

Of course, the duchess herself hasn't made any sort of announcement as to her plans for a relaunch (if any), so we'll have to wait till we hear something from the horse's mouth.

In the meantime, an excerpt from Tina Brown's The Palace Papers has been making the rounds in the past few days, in which the author says Markle wanted The Tig to be much like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

"She often was still on set at four a.m," Brown wrote (via Town & Country). "She spent the downtime furiously updating The Tig, which she was convinced, not without reason, could emulate the success of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s canny second-act creation of a pampering and wellness e-commerce site, with its $550 healing quartz necklaces and $66 yoni eggs for enhanced orgasms.

"'Meghan was always talking about Goop,' one of the Suits team told me."