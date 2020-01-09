As spotted by HELLO!, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Sussex Royal website features the same designer as Meghan's The Tig blog.

The streamlined site lays out their new roles, responsibilities, and plans for their new roles as non-senior royals.

Amid news that the couple and their young son plan to set up a home in Canada and/or L.A., it makes sense that they would work with a North America-based designer.

Amidst all the drama of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making a sudden (and apparently unannounced) declaration that they were stepping down as senior royals, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a fun little nuance in their new Sussex Royal website. The web designer of the sleek new site is Article, a Toronto-based company that also helped Meghan create her blog The Tig.

As you may remember, Meghan closed down her social media accounts and her blog in 2017 after getting engaged to Harry—but before that, she was active on the site. She's obviously gone back to the same designers she trusts, and the sleek site is proof that she knows what to look for in a streamlined design. As HELLO! noted, Meghan and Harry likely worked on the site during their six-week break from royal duties, much of which was spent quietly on vacation in Canada.

The site was so popular yesterday that a few of the pages briefly weren't loading (which I know because I kept refreshing them, shrieking at the top of my lungs, as they failed to load for me).

The website will play an important part in the Sussexes' new media plan, which, in a nutshell, involves them no longer abiding by the rota system that allows insider access to a small number of prominent British media journalists in favor of working with diverse publications and providing pictures directly to their fans. So bookmark the site now, is what I'm saying.

I love this little personal detail of their new plan!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE