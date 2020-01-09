The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Meghan and Harry's New Website Was Created by "The Tig" Designers

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • The streamlined site lays out their new roles, responsibilities, and plans for their new roles as non-senior royals.
      • Amid news that the couple and their young son plan to set up a home in Canada and/or L.A., it makes sense that they would work with a North America-based designer.

        Amidst all the drama of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making a sudden (and apparently unannounced) declaration that they were stepping down as senior royals, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a fun little nuance in their new Sussex Royal website. The web designer of the sleek new site is Article, a Toronto-based company that also helped Meghan create her blog The Tig.

        As you may remember, Meghan closed down her social media accounts and her blog in 2017 after getting engaged to Harry—but before that, she was active on the site. She's obviously gone back to the same designers she trusts, and the sleek site is proof that she knows what to look for in a streamlined design. As HELLO! noted, Meghan and Harry likely worked on the site during their six-week break from royal duties, much of which was spent quietly on vacation in Canada.

        The site was so popular yesterday that a few of the pages briefly weren't loading (which I know because I kept refreshing them, shrieking at the top of my lungs, as they failed to load for me).

        The website will play an important part in the Sussexes' new media plan, which, in a nutshell, involves them no longer abiding by the rota system that allows insider access to a small number of prominent British media journalists in favor of working with diverse publications and providing pictures directly to their fans. So bookmark the site now, is what I'm saying.

        View this post on Instagram

        “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        I love this little personal detail of their new plan!

