Megyn Kelly Just Implied Taylor Swift Isn't "Smart" Because of Her Reaction to the Golden Globes Joke About Her

Megyn Kelly has some Opinions about Taylor Swift's reaction to a joke about her at the Golden Globes this past Sunday, and they're not very complimentary towards the Midnights singer.

The controversial broadcaster discussed the incident on The Megyn Kelly Show with a guest, saying, "He [Jo Koy] made a joke about Taylor Swift, which was fine, I actually thought he was spot-on with the commentary. She did not appreciate it."

The show then cut to the moment Koy made the joke which went, "As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear."

The camera then (ironically) switched to a shot of Swift, who looked distinctly unimpressed by the joke, which most people agreed was a fairly mediocre one anyway, as well as one that has been made by roughly seven thousand Twitter users already, which also kinda limits its comedy potential.

You would think Swift would be entitled to whatever reaction she pleased considering the joke was about her, but not according to Kelly.

"I think she made the wrong move," the host said.

"I felt the same way," her guest answered. "I thought, 'Wow, if we needed any further proof that she has no sense of humor about herself... This will be a revenge song in whatever her next magnum opus is. This is what bothers people, you know, this room full of multi-millionaires who are the most privileged, who cannot take a swipe."

Kelly cut in, "It was so gentle. It was a gentle swipe. She's not in charge of the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. It is annoying. And if she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke."

One problem with this? You kinda need a joke to be funny in order to laugh—or at least that's always been my understanding. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯