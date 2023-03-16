Miley Cyrus "Is the Happiest She's Been in a Long Time" Following Difficult Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is thriving, people.

The singer is basking in the success of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, and is finally in a good place following her difficult on-and-off relationship and subsequent divorce from Liam Hemsworth, which was finalized in 2020.

"She's the healthiest and happiest she's been in a long time," a source close to Cyrus told People. "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken."

The source added that she's now in a place where she can "tell her side of the story" after having "had time to process and heal."

Many songs on the album are clearly aimed at her famous ex, including the hit single "Flowers," whose chorus goes, "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can"

People's source said, "She's not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup."

It sounds like Cyrus has found love again, with drummer Maxx Morando, whom she started dating in 2021.

"He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," a second source told People. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great."

Between that and how well her music is landing with fans right now, girlie is living.