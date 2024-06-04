Millie Bobby Brown Wears "Wifey" Shorts After Wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is proud to be a "wifey."
The actress, who married her partner Jake Bongiovi in May, posted new photos of the two of them enjoying a fun day out at Universal Studios Orlando, in which she's wearing denim shorts that say "wifey" on the back in a collegiate font, plus a hat that says "wife of the party," and a t-shirt that seems to say something similar but is hidden in the pictures.
Bongiovi, as for him, opted for a pair of American-flag shorts. He was also wearing a white hat, which might have said "the party," because that's A Thing.
If you're looking for some similar kitschy items for your honeymoon or bachelorette, you can shop them below!
Bongiovi's famous father, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed last week that his son had married the Stranger Things actress. Asked how they were doing during an appearance on BBC's The One Show, he said, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding. The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be, and yeah, it's true!"
After the event, the newlyweds headed straight to the Hamptons, and now seem to be continuing their honeymoon tour in Orlando.
Brown received some unsolicited comments about getting engaged at 19 years old (she is now 20), but she explained to Glamour in 2023 that she didn't see any reason to wait. "It’s like—I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now," she said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it’s going to work now? Just like Florence [by Mills, her beauty line] will be there in 10 years. You’ll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be OK."
Meanwhile, Bongiovi's rockstar dad has been vocal about his support of the sweet young couple, even comparing them to his own relationship with his wife of 35 years, Dorothea Hurley.
Wishing the lovebirds many happy years ahead!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Air Kiss and Smiles Amid Divorce Rumors
They stepped out with Affleck's mom.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Is Pregnant at "Tender Age of 54"
She is expecting her fourth child.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Even After the Release of Netflix’s ‘Dancing for the Devil,’ Miranda Derrick Is Posting Questionable Content
The dancer's family claims she's been in an alleged cult for years.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jon Bon Jovi Shares Adorable Details About Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding to His Son Jake Bongiovi
He's a proud and supportive dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jon Bon Jovi Compares Millie Bobby Brown's Romance with His Son to His Own Marriage
Their whirlwind engagement apparently reminds Bon Jovi of his relationship with his wife.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Sweetly Chooses One of Her 'Stranger Things' Castmates to Officiate Her Upcoming Wedding
A fellow "Stranger Things" cast member will oversee her upcoming nuptials.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Admits to Being a "Karen" Who Leaves Negative Reviews Under a Fake Name
Didn't see that one coming!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown on Getting Engaged at 19: "It's Like, Why Wait?"
She knows herself enough to make her own decisions.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out About the Insecurities She Developed as a Child Star
People can be so cruel.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Daniel Radcliffe and the 'Stranger Things' Kids Are Each Other's Biggest Fans
He engaged in some *major* fanboying.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published