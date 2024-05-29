Jon Bon Jovi Shares Adorable Details About Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding to His Son Jake Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi will be there for son Jake Bongiovi and his new wife Millie Bobby Brown when they need him, that's for sure.

The proud dad opened up about the lovebirds' recent wedding during a new interview, and he made it clear once again that he's entirely supportive of their relationship.

Asked on BBC's The One Show whether he could confirm reports that Jake and Brown had tied the knot, and how they were doing, the rockstar said, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding. The bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be, and yeah, it's true!"

A source confirmed to People on Friday that the Stranger Things actress had secretly married her beau, while another insider told The Sun, "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend.

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

Meanwhile, Page Six published paparazzi photos of the happy couple enjoying a post-wedding trip to the Hamptons, in which the two are clearly wearing wedding rings.

Jon has previously spoken out about how happy he is for his son and his famous partner, who received criticism for getting engaged so young. (Brown, now 20, was 19 when they got engaged. Jake is 22.)

"I don't know if age matters," the musician previously told Andy Cohen. "You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all!"

Jon has also compared the relationship to the one he has with his wife of 35 years, Dorothea Hurley, who he married at 27 (but first met in high school).

The Enola Holmes star has also defended her choice to get engaged (and subsequently married) at a young age.

"It’s like—I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now," Brown told Glamour last year.

"It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it’s going to work now? Just like Florence [By Mills, her beauty line] will be there in 10 years. You’ll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be okay."

The two's romance certainly seems to have a solid foundation of love. Exhibit A: In March, the actress called the model "my forever prince." Swoooooon.