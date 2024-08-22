Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to "Hang In There" on Stage at the DNC Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Mindy Kaling spoke on stage on night three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and she slipped in a little quip about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' divorce.

Addressing the delegation of Massachusetts, where she's from, the actress said, "I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us. But they just don’t get it. Go Sox! … Ben Affleck, hang in there! Dunkin Donuts, you’re the best coffee in the world" (via Us Weekly).

For context, Kaling was born in Cambridge, MA, and Affleck grew up there.

Mindy Kaling goes through stage testing ahead of the DNC in a "We're Gonna Win" sweatshirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While speaking at the DNC, the Office alum had high praise for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as she recalled one of the first times she met the politician, as part of a cooking video on Instagram.

"We immediately hit it off. We talked about the love that we have for our moms, who had both passed away from cancer," she recalled (via NPR). "Both of our mothers were immigrants from India who came to America and committed their lives to serving others."

As for the Affleck joke, if you somehow didn't get it because you were out of cell service for the past 24 hours or something, it was a reference to Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from him—the day before Kaling made her speech.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer and Gone Girl actor were married for two years, and officially separated in April, according to Lopez' court filing. Divorce rumors began coming out in mid-May, but neither party has publicly addressed the split. Of course, the divorce papers are official confirmation that their romance is sadly over.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors