Carrie Underwood Releases New Song, Updates Fans on Her Face After Freak Accident

In November, Carrie Underwood fell outside her home, breaking her wrist and severely injuring her face. The injuries to her face required 40-50 stitches and left the singer feeling self-conscious about her appearance.
"I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up," she wrote in a January post to fans.
Underwood's injuries have been healing and she's been gearing up to reveal her recovered face to the world—fans will get a full look on Sunday night when she performs at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Underwood will be singing her new single, "Cry Pretty," which dropped today.
"My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time," she said in a new update to fans. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."