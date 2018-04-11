Today's Top Stories
1
FDA Restricts Essure Birth Control Implant
2
George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst
3
The Obamas Weren't Invited to the Royal Wedding
4
Madelaine Petsch on Her New Sunglasses Collection
5
Duckworth Is First Sitting Senator to Give Birth

Carrie Underwood Releases New Song, Updates Fans on Her Face After Freak Accident

Getty Images

In November, Carrie Underwood fell outside her home, breaking her wrist and severely injuring her face. The injuries to her face required 40-50 stitches and left the singer feeling self-conscious about her appearance.

"I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up," she wrote in a January post to fans.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Underwood's injuries have been healing and she's been gearing up to reveal her recovered face to the world—fans will get a full look on Sunday night when she performs at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Underwood will be singing her new single, "Cry Pretty," which dropped today.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the docs say that last 10 percent will come in time," she said in a new update to fans. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Music
Katy Perry Roasted By Her Parents on American Idol
Watch: Drake's Star-Studded 'Nice For What' Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance in Nashville
Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko on Social Media
The Weeknd Brutally Shades Justin Bieber
taylor swift, taylor swift delicate, taylor swift new delicate video, taylor swift delicate video, taylor swift spotify, watch taylor swift delicate Taylor Swift’s Second 'Delicate' Video Is Intimate
The Weeknd’s Writes Songs About Bella and Selena
Spice Girls superhero movie The Spice Girls Are Making a New Movie
Harry Styles Mentions Taylor Swift at His Concert
Katy Perry Shades Taylor Swift on 'American Idol'