J.Lo's New Video Is Giving Us Major 'Game of Thrones' Vibes

Today, Jennifer Lopez released the video for her newest single, "El Anillo," which translates to the "The Ring." The video is gorgeous on a grand scale and regal in every way and basically tricks you into thinking you're watching a new episode of Game of Thrones.

With sweeping shots like this:

And J.Lo giving off fierce Cersei Lannister vibes in a luxurious throne room:

And walking the halls like she owns the place (which, as queen, she absolutely does):

Even the shots of the falling rings look like they could be pulled from a Game of Thrones promo:

The video, which features Lopez's character meeting with people who appear to be queens of other fantasy nations, also contains a shot that looks like a nod to Black Panther:

Watch the full video below:

The song, which is entirely in Spanish, has lyrics like: "Nunca había sentido algo tan grande/Y me vuelve loca tu lado salvaje/Tú me has dado tanto que he estado pensando/Ya lo tengo todo, pero/¿Y el anillo pa' cuando?"

Which translates to: "I have never felt anything this grand/Your wild side drives me crazy/you have given me so much that I have been thinking that I have it all, but/when will I get the ring?"

The lyrics have led to much speculation that Lopez is sending a not-so-subtle hint to her boyfriend of more than year, Alex Rodriguez. That's not the case, apparently.

"Listen I didn't write this song," Lopez told ET Online. "Somebody wrote it for me specifically, which I thought was really funny. Not because I'm thinking of doing anything like this, but because it's a funny thing and I played it for Alex and I was like, 'Are you cool with this? I think it's kind of funny.' He's like, 'Yeah, I'm totally cool with it.' So at the end of the day, it's a great song with a Brazilian funk beat to it and I just loved it. I could just see myself dancing in the video."

