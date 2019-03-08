The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scene as a group last month with a new single, "Sucker." The brothers—Kevin, Joe, and Nick—simultaneously dropped a vide for the song that also starred their partners, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra.

"Sucker" marks the Jonas Brothers' first new song together since going on hiatus as a group in 2013.

In a new interview with James Corden to promote the single, Nick Jonas revealed that he and his brothers spent a year in therapy together preparing to reunite professionally.

The comeback wasn't an easy process though.

The comeback wasn't an easy process though. In the six years since they went on hiatus in 2013, the JoBros have been through a lot and it took some work (and professional help) to get on the same page for working together again.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Nick revealed that he and his brothers underwent "a year basically" doing therapy together to work through issues before going back into the studio together:

"We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do."

Watch the interview yourself below:

