Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Went on a Double Date With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The latest hotspot destination for Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra? London. The couple kicked off some time in England with dinner at the city’s swanky 34 Mayfair restaurant for an early, family celebration of Chopra’s 36th birthday later this week.

Right now, you're wondering whether your 2007 fan fiction writing on Wattpad may have secretly predicted the future—because the Jonas Brothers have actually been out on a double date together with their famous actress girlfriends—aren't you? Although, sadly, you are not the famous actress girlfriend, so the fan fiction can't have been 100 per cent accurate.

Anyway, back to London. Priyanka looked effortlessly stunning per usual, in a striped midi dress with pointed white mules and an oversized tote, while Nick dressed down for the evening in a plaid burgundy shirt and matching burgundy pants. Yeah, it’s a lot of burgundy.

The globetrotting couple were joined for a double date by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, plus Game of Thrones fiancée, Sophie Turner. They opted for matching cool and casual looks, both in denim jeans and sneakers with the singer wearing a loud printed shirt and the actress in a cute cropped tee. The gang were reportedly spotted heading over to the Ritz Casino together after dinner.

Finally, for the first time since rumors first began to fly around the pair, Priyanka confirmed with real, human words on Thursday that she is “getting to know” Nick on a personal level. “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” she told PEOPLE of their recent visit to India. “I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

Oh, and Kevin Jonas was there too to complete the sibling lineup. Can't forget Kevin. Anyone else still get excited when it’s a full house for Jonas bingo?