There’s only one Jonas wedding that anybody’s been talking about recently, but now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially tied the knot in India, it’s old news. Thank u, next. Now, it's time to turn our attention to JoBro Nuptials No. 2, with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas still going strong in their engagement.

The couple, who first began dating in November 2016 after meeting through mutual friends, revealed that Jonas had popped the question less than a year later in October 2017. There’s been an endless stream of adorable PDA moments since, but the pair haven’t revealed even the slightest detail about their wedding plans—until now.

Just hours after the Chopra-Jonas wedding finished up in India, a Turner-Jonas wedding guest accidentally leaked the first real info about plans for their big day, after sharing a glimpse of their Save The Date favor online. Mike Bayer, Sophie’s life coach, showed off a calligraphy-adorned wooden box containing some important info, so here’s everything we know so far about the wedding.

When will Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married?

Trusting that the Save The Date box probably features the correct dates (let’s face it, it would be kind of weird for it not to), we can expect to see Sophie and Joe wed next year, in 2019. The now-deleted video (whoops), posted by Bayer and spotted by Us Weekly, clearly shows the words ‘Sophie and Joe 2019’ engraved elegantly into the wooden lid. It also includes one more important detail alongside the date, which leads us onto…

Where will Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married?

Expect romantic scenes, excellent cheese selections, a groom in a beret and maybe even a reception at the Eiffel Tower, if they're feeling really extra. According to the Save The Date invitation, the couple have chosen France for a picturesque, destination wedding.

Fans have guessed that, judging by the size of the wooden box, it may have also contained a bottle of wine which would be perfectly fitting for the French theme.



Who's expected to attend?

Although nothing about the guest list has been officially confirmed yet, it’s easy enough to anticipate a few key celebrity names that are sure to make an appearance at the wedding of Sophie and Joe. Of course, each of the Jonas Brothers will be in the groom’s party and, after Sophie was so prevalent in Priyanka’s bachelorette celebrations, the Quantico actress is guaranteed to feature in the bridal squad.

Then, there’s the Game of Thrones cast, who are all known to be close friends even now that filming for the show has wrapped. Sophie attended the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie earlier this year so the favor will surely be returned, and it’s already rumored that Maisie Williams has made the cut as bridesmaid to her on-screen sister and real life BFF.

These Jonas brothers really know how to throw a wedding, huh?