Naomi Campbell Sweetly Opened Up About Being a New Mom

Back in May 2021, Naomi Campbell surprised the world when she announced the arrival of her baby daughter.

Now, the superstar supermodel opens up about life as a first-time mom in a cover interview with British Vogue.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she told the magazine. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

Calling the interviewer from a literal airplane with her baby by her side, Campbell explained that the apple has indeed fallen fairly close to the proverbial tree.

"I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me—no whimpering taking off or landing," she said. "She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already." Now that's impressive.

The model then explained what being a mom means to her. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she said. "I’m lucky to have her and I know that." Aww!!! This baby is clearly very lucky to have her.

From reading the interview, it's obvious that Campbell was made for the mom life. "I’m like a kid again," she said. "I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of."

Of course, having the mother that she does, the child is one of the most stylish babies in town. "She has a really nice closet thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things, but wow, kids grow fast, don’t they?" Campbell mused.

Concluding the interview, the model declared: "My daughter comes first. Everything I do, I do for her—that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?"