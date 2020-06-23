What We Know About the Potential ‘Mamma Mia!' 3

Some of these couples are close to two feet apart in height.

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Getty Images In a world in which listing your height in your Tinder bio is considered a courtesy—we can tell by your torso, anyway—we are ever so slightly obsessed with how tall people are, especially in combinations. (And, no, there's nothing wrong with being shorter or taller than your significant other!) Save yourself some Googling and subtraction by clicking through our gallery of current and former celebrity couples with a major height difference, ahead. View Gallery 33 Photos Getty 1 of 33 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Her: 5'5" Him: 6'3" Difference: 10 inches Getty 2 of 33 Christina Ricci and Owen Benjamin Her: 5'1" Him: 6'6" Difference: 17 inches Getty 3 of 33 Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal Her: 5'1" Him: 5'11" Difference: 10 inches Getty 4 of 33 Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Her: 5'1" Him: 6'1" Difference: 12 inches Getty 5 of 33 Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise Her: 5'9" Him: 5'7" Difference: 2 inches, but it looks like so much more when she wears heels! Getty 6 of 33 Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Her: 5'11" Him: 5'7" Difference: 4 inches, not taking heels into account. Getty 7 of 33 Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries Her: 5'3" Him: 6'9" Difference: 18 inches, which is one-quarter as many days as they were married Getty 8 of 33 Nicole Alexander and Shaquille O'Neal Her: 5'2" Him: 7'1" Difference: 23 inches, but look at her giving him a piggyback ride (next slide). 9 of 33 Getty 10 of 33 Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Her: 5'5" Him: 6'1" Difference: 8 inches Getty 11 of 33 Salma Hayek and Edward Norton Her: 5'2" Him: 6' Difference: 10 inches Getty 12 of 33 Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Her: 5'10" Him: 6'10" Difference: 12 inches Alexander Tamargo Getty Images 13 of 33 Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Her: 5' Him: 5'11" Difference: 11 inches Getty 14 of 33 Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum Her: 6' Him: 5'5" Difference: 7 inches Getty 15 of 33 Fergie and Josh Duhamel Her: 5'4" Him: 6'4" Difference: 12 inches Getty 16 of 33 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Her: 5'1" Him: 6'2" Difference: 11 inches Getty 17 of 33 Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Her: 5'2" Him: 6'3" Difference: 13 inches Getty 18 of 33 Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Her: 5'2" Him: 6'4" Difference: 14 inches Getty 19 of 33 Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart Her: 5'7" Him: 5'4" Difference: 3 inches, but again...heels. Getty 20 of 33 Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Her: 5'3" Him: 6'3" Difference: 12 inches Kevin Mazur Getty Images 21 of 33 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Her: 5'9" Him: 5'7" Difference: 2 inches, but more with heels. Joe Scarnici Getty Images 22 of 33 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Her: 5' Him: 6'2"

Difference: 14 inches Vittorio Zunino Celotto Getty Images 23 of 33 Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko Her: 5' Him: 6'6" Difference: 18 inches Donato Sardella Getty Images 24 of 33 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Her: 5'9" Him: 5'6" Difference: 3 inches

Frazer Harrison Getty Images 25 of 33 Shakira and Gerard Piqué Her: 5'2" Him: 6'4" Difference: 14 inches

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images 26 of 33 Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Her: 5'3" Him: 6'3" Difference: 12 inches Miikka Skaffari Getty Images 27 of 33 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Her: 5'4" Him: 6'2" Difference: 10 inches Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images 28 of 33 Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Her: 5'2" Him: 6'1" Difference: 11 inches Gregg DeGuire Getty Images 29 of 33 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Her: 5'2" Him: 6'2" Difference: 12 inches Jamie McCarthy Getty Images 30 of 33 Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Her: 5'3" Him: 6'3"

Difference: 12 inches

Next Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Chelsea Peng I'm Chelsea Peng, the assistant editor at MarieClaire.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.