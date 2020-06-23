Celebrity Couples With a Major Height Difference
Some of these couples are close to two feet apart in height.
In a world in which listing your height in your Tinder bio is considered a courtesy—we can tell by your torso, anyway—we are ever so slightly obsessed with how tall people are, especially in combinations. (And, no, there's nothing wrong with being shorter or taller than your significant other!) Save yourself some Googling and subtraction by clicking through our gallery of current and former celebrity couples with a major height difference, ahead.
Her: 5'5"
Him: 6'3"
Difference: 10 inches
Her: 5'1"
Him: 6'6"
Difference: 17 inches
Her: 5'1"
Him: 5'11"
Difference: 10 inches
Her: 5'1"
Him: 6'1"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'9"
Him: 5'7"
Difference: 2 inches, but it looks like so much more when she wears heels!
Her: 5'11"
Him: 5'7"
Difference: 4 inches, not taking heels into account.
Her: 5'3"
Him: 6'9"
Difference: 18 inches, which is one-quarter as many days as they were married
Her: 5'2"
Him: 7'1"
Difference: 23 inches, but look at her giving him a piggyback ride (next slide).
Her: 5'5"
Him: 6'1"
Difference: 8 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'
Difference: 10 inches
Her: 5'10"
Him: 6'10"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'
Him: 5'11"
Difference: 11 inches
Her: 6'
Him: 5'5"
Difference: 7 inches
Her: 5'4"
Him: 6'4"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'1"
Him: 6'2"
Difference: 11 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'3"
Difference: 13 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'4"
Difference: 14 inches
Her: 5'7"
Him: 5'4"
Difference: 3 inches, but again...heels.
Her: 5'3"
Him: 6'3"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'9"
Him: 5'7"
Difference: 2 inches, but more with heels.
Her: 5'
Him: 6'2"
Difference: 14 inches
Her: 5'
Him: 6'6"
Difference: 18 inches
Her: 5'9"
Him: 5'6"
Difference: 3 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'4"
Difference: 14 inches
Her: 5'3"
Him: 6'3"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'4"
Him: 6'2"
Difference: 10 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'1"
Difference: 11 inches
Her: 5'2"
Him: 6'2"
Difference: 12 inches
Her: 5'3"
Him: 6'3"
Difference: 12 inches