Today's Top Stories
1
Judith Harrison Is the Real Olivia Benson
2
Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
3
What We Know About the Potential ‘Mamma Mia!' 3
4
Will's Kids Tackle Him in New Birthday Picture
5
Found: Hair Masks That Heal

Celebrity Couples With a Major Height Difference

Some of these couples are close to two feet apart in height.

celeb couples with height difference
Getty Images

In a world in which listing your height in your Tinder bio is considered a courtesy—we can tell by your torso, anyway—we are ever so slightly obsessed with how tall people are, especially in combinations. (And, no, there's nothing wrong with being shorter or taller than your significant other!) Save yourself some Googling and subtraction by clicking through our gallery of current and former celebrity couples with a major height difference, ahead.

her 5'5" him 6'3" difference 10 inches
Getty
1 of 33
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Her: 5'5"

Him: 6'3"

Difference: 10 inches

her 5'1" him 6'6" difference 17 inches
Getty
2 of 33
Christina Ricci and Owen Benjamin

Her: 5'1"

Him: 6'6"

Difference: 17 inches

her 5'1" him 5'11" difference 10 inches
Getty
3 of 33
Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal

Her: 5'1"

Him: 5'11"

Difference: 10 inches

her 5'1" him 6'1" difference 12 inches
Getty
4 of 33
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Her: 5'1"

Him: 6'1"

Difference: 12 inches

her 5'9" him 5'7" difference 2 inches but it looks like so much more, doesn't it
Getty
5 of 33
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Her: 5'9"

Him: 5'7"

Difference: 2 inches, but it looks like so much more when she wears heels!

her 5'11" him 5'7" difference 4 inches, not taking heels into account
Getty
6 of 33
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Her: 5'11"

Him: 5'7"

Difference: 4 inches, not taking heels into account.

her 5'3" him 6'9" difference 18 inches, which is one quarter as many days as they were married
Getty
7 of 33
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Her: 5'3"

Him: 6'9"

Difference: 18 inches, which is one-quarter as many days as they were married

her 5'2" him 7'1" difference 23 inches, but look at her give him a piggyback ride next slide
Getty
8 of 33
Nicole Alexander and Shaquille O'Neal

Her: 5'2"

Him: 7'1"

Difference: 23 inches, but look at her giving him a piggyback ride (next slide).

9 of 33
her 5'5" him 6'1" difference 8 inches
Getty
10 of 33
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Her: 5'5"

Him: 6'1"

Difference: 8 inches

her 5'2" him 6' difference 10 inches
Getty
11 of 33
Salma Hayek and Edward Norton

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'

Difference: 10 inches

her 5'10" him 6'10" difference 12 inches
Getty
12 of 33
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Her: 5'10"

Him: 6'10"

Difference: 12 inches

lebron james reception to celebrate new watch launch
Alexander TamargoGetty Images
13 of 33
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Her: 5'

Him: 5'11"

Difference: 11 inches

her 6' him 5'5" difference 7 inches
Getty
14 of 33
Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum

Her: 6'

Him: 5'5"

Difference: 7 inches

her 5'4" him 6'4" difference 12 inches
Getty
15 of 33
Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Her: 5'4"

Him: 6'4"

Difference: 12 inches

her 5'1" him 6'2" difference 11 inches
Getty
16 of 33
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Her: 5'1"

Him: 6'2"

Difference: 11 inches

her 5'2" him 6'3" difference 13 inches
Getty
17 of 33
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'3"

Difference: 13 inches

her 5'2" him 6'4" difference 14 inches
Getty
18 of 33
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'4"

Difference: 14 inches

her 5'7" him 5'4" difference 3 inches, but again, heels
Getty
19 of 33
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart

Her: 5'7"

Him: 5'4"

Difference: 3 inches, but again...heels.

her 5'3" him 6'3" difference 12 inches
Getty
20 of 33
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Her: 5'3"

Him: 6'3"

Difference: 12 inches

2019 roc nation the brunch inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
21 of 33
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Her: 5'9"

Him: 5'7"

Difference: 2 inches, but more with heels.

the diamond ball ii with d'usse and armand de brignac
Joe ScarniciGetty Images
22 of 33
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Her: 5'

Him: 6'2"

Difference: 14 inches

giorgio armani front row mfw ss 2014
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images
23 of 33
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

Her: 5'

Him: 6'6"

Difference: 18 inches

house of harlow 1960 x revolve
Donato SardellaGetty Images
24 of 33
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Her: 5'9"

Him: 5'6"

Difference: 3 inches

2014 billboard music awards arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
25 of 33
Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'4"

Difference: 14 inches

100th annual white house correspondents' association dinner arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
26 of 33
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

Her: 5'3"

Him: 6'3"

Difference: 12 inches

6th annual breakthrough prize arrivals
Miikka SkaffariGetty Images
27 of 33
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Her: 5'4"

Him: 6'2"

Difference: 10 inches

5th annual baby2baby gala arrivals
Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images
28 of 33
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'1"

Difference: 11 inches

69th annual primetime emmy awards arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
29 of 33
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Her: 5'2"

Him: 6'2"

Difference: 12 inches

"in the heart of the sea" new york premiere after party
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
30 of 33
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Her: 5'3"

Him: 6'3"

Difference: 12 inches

Next
Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Celebrity
Jessica Mulroney's Husband Steps Down from Etalk
Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a Backless Swimsuit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lady Gaga Forgoes Pants for a Coffee Date
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out for Ice Cream
Meghan's Friends Had Concerns About Jess Mulroney
Drake Shared the Cutest Photo of His Son Adonis
Leo Celebrated GF Camila's 23rd Birthday
Megan Thee Stallion's Sweet Childhood Throwback
Kate Middleton Looks So Different as a Blonde
How Celebs Are Celebrating Father's Day