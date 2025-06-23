Plenty of Paris Fashion Week photos go viral, but this tableau from the Chloé Fall 2024 front-row lives rent-free in my mind. A year ago, Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger, Kiernan Shipka, Pat Cleveland, and 13 more stars viewed creative director Chemena Kamali's new show in the exact same platform wedge heels. Since VIP guests rarely coordinate at fashion week fêtes, Chloé's intention was clear: A wedge sandal comeback is upon us.

To no surprise, the boho-inspired shoes instantly became a celebrity staple. But now, they're paving the way for other wedges to emerge. Months later, stars like Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, Naomi Watts, and Alex Consani (to name a few) have boarded the wedge bandwagon—just not in the boho way you'd expect. Instead of the typical espadrille or cork styles, fashion muses are making a case for slimmer, '90s-coded wedges.

Skinny shoes "reflect the [cultural] shift toward '90s minimalism with sleek silhouettes, clean lines, and a more refined sensibility," Micaela Erlanger, celebrity stylist to Kelly Clarkson and Lupita Nyong'o, tells me over email. Contrary to yesteryear's bulky wedges, they're a "subtler, more architectural take on height that complements today’s tailored, less-is-more wardrobe," she adds.

Rihanna celebrates her 37th birthday in slim Saint Laurent wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can hear the thump of '70s-looking wedges a mile away, but slender options from Khaite, Saint Laurent, Etro, and Alaïa sound just like your signature stilettos. And at first glance, they can look nearly identical. (I bet Rihanna's said, They're actually wedges, a time or two.) But there are key differences in the construction. "Celebrities are gravitating toward them because they’re both elongating and wearable—offering lift without sacrificing comfort—and they pair beautifully with everything from bias-cut slip dresses to slouchy trousers," Erlanger says.

There's also a purely-aesthetic POV to consider: thinner wedges photograph better, the stylist adds. "Social media and street style also play a huge role: the slim wedge adds subtle drama and aligns with the current taste for understated sophistication," she explains. "Plus, it’s the perfect hybrid of nostalgia and modernity."

Erlanger recommends a "polished, not beachy" styling approach even if you're not being snapped by the paparazzi or appearing on a late-night talkshow. "Pair them with a sleek column dress, cropped flares, or an oversized blazer and mini skirt for contrast," she says. "The key is to avoid anything too boho or busy—let the silhouette of the wedge speak for itself."

Ahead, see which celebrities are wearing slimmed down wedges this summer. If you're feeling inspired, shop their exact shoes, too.

Dakota Johnson's Khaite Wedges

Dakota Johnson continues her Materialists press tour in Khaite wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, Johnson used her popular Materialists press tour to partake in the wedge resurgence. On June 2, she debuted Khaite's slipper-style shoe in a black glazed leather. The snip-toe uppers peeked out from underneath bootcut jeans, courtesy of Balenciaga, followed by a sheer bodysuit, a leather trench coat, and a The Row clutch.

Khaite Colt Wedge in Black Glazed Leather $990 at khaite.com

Rihanna's Saint Laurent Wedges

Rihanna celebrates her 37th birthday in Saint Laurent wedges. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna showcased slim wedges way back in February at her 37th birthday party. The guest of honor wore Saint Laurent from head-to-toe, including the atelier's Miller Wedges. Her transparent heels added a flair of femininity to the icon's menswear-inspired blazer, trousers, and suit tie. Extra points for the elongated toes, which revealed the designer behind the shoes.

Simone Ashley's Etro Wedges

Simone Ashley is spotted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in Etro wedge sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, you can wear wedge sandals without going full beach-core. Take it from Simone Ashley, who pulled off this flip-flop-wedge hybrid at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The Bridgerton star embodied French Riviera fashion in heeled thongs from Etro, plus a vintage McQueen skirt set. I'll be channeling her entire ensemble all summer long.

ETRO Thong Sandals With Wedge $1,150 at Etro

Alex Consani's Alaïa Wedges

Alex Consani attends the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in Alaïa wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consani has some of the best footwear in fashion. Also in Cannes, the supermodel was snapped by the paparazzi in a coat dress alongside Alaïa flip-flops. Contrary to Ashley, her shoes leaned slightly more casual, thanks to the Y-shaped straps in suede.

Naomi Watts's Saint Laurent Wedges

Naomi Watts pulls off Saint Laurent's sandal wedges in March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watts's Saint Laurent sandals combine the best of chunky and skinny wedges. The uppers feature peep-toes with ankle straps, while the three-inch heels mimic gold espadrilles. In March, the King Kong alum paired the metallic gold shoes with a tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit and a bright red tote, but knowing Watts, she'll rewear them this summer.

Saint Laurent SALOMÉ Wedges in Satin Crepe and Metallic Leather $1,050 at Saint Laurent Inc

Sarah Paulson's Bottega Veneta Wedges

Sarah Paulson attends Good Morning America in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta's take on the trend was a celebrity staple earlier this year. Kendall Jenner wore them with a Phoebe Philo fur coat, while Sarah Paulson chose head-to-toe Bottega Spring 2024. The Tony winner sold out the smooth nappa leather version, but Jenner's woven Intrecciato pumps are still available.

Bottega Veneta Comet Intrecciato Leather Pumps $1,650 at Moda Operandi

Julia Garner's Gucci Wedges

Julia Garner attends a Gucci event wearing the label's mule wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Gucci is on-board the wedges revamp. Similar to Saint Laurent, the Italian label's version features acrylic heels and tiered straps across the uppers. In April, Julia Garner displayed the $1,650 shoes at a Gucci event, alongside a gray Fall 2025 dress and the Bamboo 1947 Top-Handle Bag in ivory.