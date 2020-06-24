Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Getty Images There are a lot of famous families in Hollywood we're all familiar with—the Hemsworths, the Afflecks, the Barrymores, etc., but there are a lot of famous people who have family ties that might surprise you (read: Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.) Prepare to be mind blown by these celebrities with familial connections, ahead. View Gallery 39 Photos Getty Images 1 of 39 Snoop Dogg and Brandy and Ray J First cousins. Getty Images 2 of 39 Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle. Getty Images 3 of 39 Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy Cousins. Getty Images 4 of 39 Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather. Getty Images 5 of 39 Tom Cruise and William Mapother Cousins. Getty Images 6 of 39 Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem Steinem is Bale's stepmother. Getty Images 7 of 39 Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton 9th cousins, twice removed. Getty Images 8 of 39 Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard Brothers-in-law. Getty Images 9 of 39 Kate Middleton and Dakota and Elle Fanning Distant cousins. Getty Images 10 of 39 Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones Father and daughter. Getty Images 11 of 39 Madonna and Hillary Clinton 10th cousins. Getty Images 12 of 39 Elle King and Rob Schneider Schneider is King's father. Getty Images 13 of 39 Kate Middleton and Guy Ritchie Sixth cousins. Getty Images 14 of 39 Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe Father and daughter. Getty Images 15 of 39 Matt Damon and Ben Affleck In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed. Getty Images 16 of 39 Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty Sister and brother. Getty Images 17 of 39 Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz Distant cousins. Getty Images 18 of 39 Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch Mother and daughter. Getty Images 19 of 39 Berry Gordy and Redfoo Father and son. Gregg DeGuire Getty Images 20 of 39 Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci In-laws. Getty Images 21 of 39 Scott Foley and Patrick Wilson Brothers-in-law. Getty Images 22 of 39 Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer Distant cousins. Getty Images 23 of 39 Halle Berry and Sarah Palin Distant cousins. Getty Images 24 of 39 Alfie Allen and Lily Allen Brother and sister. Getty Images 25 of 39 Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes Eighth cousins. Getty Images 26 of 39 Denis Leary and Conan O'Brien Third cousins. Getty Images 27 of 39 Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling Distant cousins. Getty Images 28 of 39 Kyra Sedgwick and Richard Nixon Distant cousins. Getty Images 29 of 39 Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman Cousins. Getty Images 30 of 39 Blake Lively and Robin Lively Half-sisters. Next How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

