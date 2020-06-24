There are a lot of famous families in Hollywood we're all familiar with—the Hemsworths, the Afflecks, the Barrymores, etc., but there are a lot of famous people who have family ties that might surprise you (read: Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.) Prepare to be mind blown by these celebrities with familial connections, ahead.
Snoop Dogg and Brandy and Ray J
First cousins.
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy
Cousins.
Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather.
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Cousins.
Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem
Steinem is Bale's stepmother.
Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton
9th cousins, twice removed.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Brothers-in-law.
Kate Middleton and Dakota and Elle Fanning
Distant cousins.
Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones
Father and daughter.
Madonna and Hillary Clinton
10th cousins.
Elle King and Rob Schneider
Schneider is King's father.
Kate Middleton and Guy Ritchie
Sixth cousins.
Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe
Father and daughter.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed.
Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty
Sister and brother.
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Distant cousins.
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch
Mother and daughter.
Berry Gordy and Redfoo
Father and son.
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci
In-laws.
Scott Foley and Patrick Wilson
Brothers-in-law.
Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer
Distant cousins.
Halle Berry and Sarah Palin
Distant cousins.
Alfie Allen and Lily Allen
Brother and sister.
Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes
Eighth cousins.
Denis Leary and Conan O'Brien
Third cousins.
Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling
Distant cousins.
Kyra Sedgwick and Richard Nixon
Distant cousins.
Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman
