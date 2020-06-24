Today's Top Stories
Celebrities Who Are Related to Each Other

We want to crash these family reunions.

celebs who are related
Getty Images

There are a lot of famous families in Hollywood we're all familiar with—the Hemsworths, the Afflecks, the Barrymores, etc., but there are a lot of famous people who have family ties that might surprise you (read: Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.) Prepare to be mind blown by these celebrities with familial connections, ahead.

<p>First cousins.</p>
Getty Images
1 of 39
Snoop Dogg and Brandy and Ray J

First cousins.

<p>Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.</p>
Getty Images
2 of 39
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.

<p>Cousins.</p>
Getty Images
3 of 39
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

Cousins.

<p>Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather.</p>
Getty Images
4 of 39
Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather.

<p>First cousins.</p>
Getty Images
5 of 39
Tom Cruise and William Mapother

Cousins.

<p>Steinem is Bale's stepmother.</p>
Getty Images
6 of 39
Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem

Steinem is Bale's stepmother.

<p>9th cousins, twice removed. </p>
Getty Images
7 of 39
Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton

9th cousins, twice removed.

<p>Brothers-in-law.</p>
Getty Images
8 of 39
Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Brothers-in-law.

<p>Distant cousins.</p>
Getty Images
9 of 39
Kate Middleton and Dakota and Elle Fanning

Distant cousins.

<p>Father and daughter.</p>
Getty Images
10 of 39
Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

Father and daughter.

<p>10th cousins.</p>
Getty Images
11 of 39
Madonna and Hillary Clinton

10th cousins.

<p>Schneider is King's father.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
12 of 39
Elle King and Rob Schneider

Schneider is King's father.

<p>Sixth cousins.</p>
Getty Images
13 of 39
Kate Middleton and Guy Ritchie

Sixth cousins.

<p>Father and daughter.</p>
Getty Images
14 of 39
Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe

Father and daughter.

<p>In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed.</p>
Getty Images
15 of 39
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed.

<p>Sister and brother.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
16 of 39
Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty

Sister and brother.

<p>Distant cousins.</p>
Getty Images
17 of 39
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz

Distant cousins.

<p>Mother and daughter.</p>
Getty Images
18 of 39
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch

Mother and daughter.

<p>Father and son.</p>
Getty Images
19 of 39
Berry Gordy and Redfoo

Father and son.

15th annual critics choice movie awards arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
20 of 39
Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

In-laws.

<p>Brothers-in-law.</p>
Getty Images
21 of 39
Scott Foley and Patrick Wilson

Brothers-in-law.

<p>Distant cousins.</p>
Getty Images
22 of 39
Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer

Distant cousins.

<p>Distant cousins. </p>
Getty Images
23 of 39
Halle Berry and Sarah Palin

Distant cousins.

brother and sister
Getty Images
24 of 39
Alfie Allen and Lily Allen

Brother and sister.

<p>Eighth cousins.</p>
Getty Images
25 of 39
Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes

Eighth cousins.

<p>Third cousins.</p>
Getty Images
26 of 39
Denis Leary and Conan O'Brien

Third cousins.

<p>Distant cousins.&nbsp;</p>
Getty Images
27 of 39
Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling

Distant cousins.

<p>Distant cousins.</p>
Getty Images
28 of 39
Kyra Sedgwick and Richard Nixon

Distant cousins.

<p>Cousins.</p>
Getty Images
29 of 39
Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman

Cousins.

<p>Half-sisters. </p>
Getty Images
30 of 39
Blake Lively and Robin Lively

Half-sisters.

