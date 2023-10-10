Nicola Peltz Beckham Documents Close Bond with “Baby Sis” Harper Beckham

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Beckham family is famously close, and that extends to those who married into the family of six, as well. Nicola Peltz Beckham—who married the eldest Beckham child, Brooklyn, last year—shared an adorable moment with her “baby sis” Harper Beckham, while both were backstage at the Victoria Beckham fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. (David and Victoria Beckham, who married in 1999, are the parents of four: sons Beckham, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper. Brooklyn, heretofore, is the only married Beckham child.)
Nicola took to Instagram to show love to her sister-in-law on Sunday, captioning a photo of them “Such a beautiful show with my baby sis.” She added a shoutout to her mother-in-law, as well, writing “congratulations @victoriabeckham.” In the image of Nicola and Harper, the two leaned towards one another while standing in front of a mirror backstage at the show, which took place in the former townhouse of Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld, per People.
Victoria commented on the post, writing “Love this look on you!! U look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx.” Nicola wore a black bralet, a gray pencil skirt, and fishnet stockings; Harper wore a long cream dress. Both Nicola and Harper sat front row at Victoria’s show, alongside David, Brooklyn, and Cruz. Also while in Paris, Nicola enjoyed quality time with David’s mother Sandra Beckham; Nicola shared a photo of herself and Brooklyn kissing Sandra on her cheeks with the caption “paris love,” with 15 heart emojis included.
Back to Nicola and Harper: the two “continued to spend bonding time together in the U.K. over the weekend as they visited a pub with chef Brooklyn and Nicola’s dad, businessman Nelson Peltz,” People reports. Nicola captioned a clip of her eating sausages, mashed potatoes, and gravy “Brooklyn took us to his local pub today and we had the best time,” as both flashed thumbs up signs. Another video showed Nicola and Harper, Brooklyn, and Nelson noshing on their meals. “With my favorites at the pub,” Nicola wrote.
The family time continued with afternoon tea; Nicola posted an image of finger sandwiches and scones to her Instagram Story alongside the caption “Best afternoon tea everrrr.” She was joined by Sandra Beckham, Victoria’s mother Jackie Adams, Brooklyn, and her mother Claudia Peltz for the outing.
Nicola and Harper were also together at the London premiere of the Netflix docuseries Beckham last week, as well, proving that the family that goes to fashion shows/eats at pubs/attends docuseries premieres—or, said more briefly, just spends time together—stays together.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire's Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I'd Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
