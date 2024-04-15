Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on What It’s Like Inside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Closet

When it comes to people whose closet we’d love to raid, naturally Victoria Beckham tops the list. She was a fashion icon before she was a fashion designer—and now she’s both, and, yeah, we’d like a ticket inside that closet experience. Lucky for Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, she’s got an all-access pass, and confirmed what we’ve always thought it would be: “It’s like heaven in there,” she told People. (Sigh.)
“Anytime I get in that closet I’m like, ‘Please!’” Nicola told the outlet.
Nicola shares Victoria’s taste, including an appreciation for a leather Dolce & Gabbana jacket that the former wore while out with husband Brooklyn during Paris Fashion Week in February. The piece from 2001 was originally worn by Victoria in the early aughts on the sidelines of a soccer game with a tiny Brooklyn in tow, People reports; that said, Nicola actually got her jacket as a gift from her mother, Claudia Peltz.
“When I first started dating Brooklyn, I sent my mom that picture of Victoria and I just thought Brooklyn looked so cute,” Nicola said. “And I was like, ‘Look how cute Brooklyn looks. Also, look how cute this jacket is!’ Years later, as a surprise for me, my mom got it on 1stDibs.”
Nicola said her mom found a buyer who had an archive of looks from the 1990s and early 2000s, and has been trying to figure out whether the jacket she owns is her mother-in-law’s actual jacket from over two decades ago.
“Victoria sold hers for charity [years ago], so it’s this mystery,” Nicola said. “Brooklyn was like, ‘Is that the jacket?!’ And everyone else was like, ‘Is that the jacket?!’ But we don’t know! But the whole part of Brooklyn wearing a red shirt when I wore the jacket in Paris [as he is in the original photo of Victoria wearing it] was not planned. We were dying laughing when we realized.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
