Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on What It’s Like Inside Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Closet

When it comes to people whose closet we’d love to raid, naturally Victoria Beckham tops the list. She was a fashion icon before she was a fashion designer—and now she’s both, and, yeah, we’d like a ticket inside that closet experience. Lucky for Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, she’s got an all-access pass, and confirmed what we’ve always thought it would be: “It’s like heaven in there,” she told People . (Sigh.)

“Anytime I get in that closet I’m like, ‘Please!’” Nicola told the outlet.

Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. (Image credit: Instagram)

Nicola shares Victoria’s taste, including an appreciation for a leather Dolce & Gabbana jacket that the former wore while out with husband Brooklyn during Paris Fashion Week in February. The piece from 2001 was originally worn by Victoria in the early aughts on the sidelines of a soccer game with a tiny Brooklyn in tow, People reports; that said, Nicola actually got her jacket as a gift from her mother, Claudia Peltz.

“When I first started dating Brooklyn, I sent my mom that picture of Victoria and I just thought Brooklyn looked so cute,” Nicola said. “And I was like, ‘Look how cute Brooklyn looks. Also, look how cute this jacket is!’ Years later, as a surprise for me, my mom got it on 1stDibs.”

The Beckhams in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria and Brooklyn back in 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola said her mom found a buyer who had an archive of looks from the 1990s and early 2000s, and has been trying to figure out whether the jacket she owns is her mother-in-law’s actual jacket from over two decades ago.

Victoria and Nicola both share a love of fashion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Beckhams are celebrating two years of marriage this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Victoria sold hers for charity [years ago], so it’s this mystery,” Nicola said. “Brooklyn was like, ‘Is that the jacket?!’ And everyone else was like, ‘Is that the jacket?!’ But we don’t know! But the whole part of Brooklyn wearing a red shirt when I wore the jacket in Paris [as he is in the original photo of Victoria wearing it] was not planned. We were dying laughing when we realized.”