No Doubt Reunites at Coachella and Fans Are Geeking Out Over This Throwback Fact

After nearly 10 years, No Doubt reunited to play this year's Coachella music festival and the millennials among us just cannot handle it.

From the epic set list and the "Just a Girl" callbacks, to lead singer Gwen Stefani's throwback outfit, the band's performance was nothing short of iconic. But there was one moment on stage between Stefani and bassist Tony Kanal that had fans losing their collective minds.

For the uninitiated among us, Stefani and Kanal dated for seven years before going through a tense, public break-up, inspiring arguably the band's biggest hit, "Don't Speak."

During their 2024 Coachella performance of the 1996 hit, the former couple slow danced on stage, as reported by Billboard, putting to rest any rumors that there is lingering animosity between the band members and former lovers.

Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"ARE THE CHILDREN EVEN AWARE OF HOW BIG OF A DEAL THIS IS ??:?/!//‘" one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with two photos of Stefani getting a piggyback ride from Kanal onstage.

On Sunday, Kanal posted a photo of himself during the band's Coachella set on Instagram, along with a moving caption describing what the night meant to the bassist.

"This moment was captured by my friend Tony and it pretty much sums up last night for me: a truly beautiful, transcendent experience," he wrote. "I am filled with gratitude and appreciation to be able to rock with my bandmates again. Thank you to Paul T and @coachella for having us. There was no better place to return to the stage together. And thank you to everyone who came out to see us last night, everyone who watched on livestream and everyone has supported us over the past 37 years. We love you. See you next week."

Prior to the band's reunion performance, Stefani also posted a video on Instagram, showing off her Coachella look, which included two gold necklaces featuring her last name and her husband, Blake Shelton's, last name.

"Toniiiiight @nodoubt :) !!! 🏜️✨ @coachella r u READY ?! 🖤 gx" Stefani captioned the post.

In a previous interview with People, Stefani opened up about the band's decision to reunite at this year's Coachella music festival.

“It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” she told the publication at the time. “And I think really just watching the internet blow up (with) how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.

“It's just going to be cool," she added. "It's just going to be: Get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.”