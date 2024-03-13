Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Free Condoms and the Morning After Pill at Her Recent Concert in St. Louis

Olivia Rodrigo is continuing to use her "GUTS World Tour" to help expand access to reproductive health care.
On Tuesday, March 13, during her most recent concert in St. Louis, Missouri, the "Good 4 U" singer partnered with the Missouri Abortion Fund to hand out free condoms and the morning after pill Julie—a brand of emergency contraception—to her fans.
"We're thankful for artists like Olivia Rodrigo and initiatives like the Missouri Abortion Fund who share our mission," a spokesperson for Julie tells Marie Claire.
"We launched Julie to rewrite the morning-after experience for a new generation," the representative continued. "Replacing the stigma and shame often associated with emergency contraception with access, exploration, and education is core to who we are."
Julie was launched in September, 2022, and has quickly become the largest donor of emergency contraception in the country, according to the same representative.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, Missouri became one of more than a dozen states to enact a near-total abortion ban.
(To be clear, the morning after pill is not an abortifacient and will not end a pregnancy—instead, as noted by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), it prevents a pregnancy from ever occurring.)
Comprehensive sex education is not required in Missouri schools. According to the Missouri Family Health Council, 51% of all pregnancies in Missouri are described by the pregnant person as "unintended."
"Through Julie for All, for every morning after-pill purchased, we donate one to someone in need," the Julie representative says. "We're proud to have donated over 1 million units to more than 300 partners nationwide."
Prior to launching her "GUTS World Tour," Rodrigo revealed her Fund 4 Good charity, an initiative meant to raise money for abortion access and expand reproductive rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision that ended the Constitutional right to abortion care.
@livieshq ♬ original sound - livies hq ❤️
"I wanted to come on here and talk about something that I'm really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative that I'm launching as part of the 'GUTS World Tour,'" Rodrigo said in a video posted on TikTok.
"The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom," she continued. "The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."
Rodrigo went on to explain that a "portion of all proceeds from ticket sales" during the "North American leg of the 'GUTS World Tour'" will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds, with the purpose of helping "those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Does Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day Photo Controversy Mean We Won’t Be Getting Personal Photos from the Wales Family Anymore?
It has become a cherished tradition over the years.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Singer Lily Allen Says Having Kids "Totally Ruined" Her Career
"It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sydney Sweeney's White Lace Dress Is a Bridal Fantasy
This gown belongs on a wedding Pinterest board.
By Julia Gray Published