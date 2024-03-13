Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Free Condoms and the Morning After Pill at Her Recent Concert in St. Louis

Olivia Rodrigo is continuing to use her "GUTS World Tour" to help expand access to reproductive health care.



On Tuesday, March 13, during her most recent concert in St. Louis, Missouri, the "Good 4 U" singer partnered with the Missouri Abortion Fund to hand out free condoms and the morning after pill Julie—a brand of emergency contraception—to her fans.



"We're thankful for artists like Olivia Rodrigo and initiatives like the Missouri Abortion Fund who share our mission," a spokesperson for Julie tells Marie Claire.

"We launched Julie to rewrite the morning-after experience for a new generation," the representative continued. "Replacing the stigma and shame often associated with emergency contraception with access, exploration, and education is core to who we are."



Julie was launched in September, 2022, and has quickly become the largest donor of emergency contraception in the country, according to the same representative.

A photo of the morning after pill handed out, for free, to fans at Olivia Rodrigo's latest concert. (Image credit: Credit: Julie & Julie For All)

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, Missouri became one of more than a dozen states to enact a near-total abortion ban.



(To be clear, the morning after pill is not an abortifacient and will not end a pregnancy—instead, as noted by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), it prevents a pregnancy from ever occurring.)



Comprehensive sex education is not required in Missouri schools. According to the Missouri Family Health Council, 51% of all pregnancies in Missouri are described by the pregnant person as "unintended."



"Through Julie for All, for every morning after-pill purchased, we donate one to someone in need," the Julie representative says. "We're proud to have donated over 1 million units to more than 300 partners nationwide."

Prior to launching her "GUTS World Tour," Rodrigo revealed her Fund 4 Good charity, an initiative meant to raise money for abortion access and expand reproductive rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision that ended the Constitutional right to abortion care.

"I wanted to come on here and talk about something that I'm really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative that I'm launching as part of the 'GUTS World Tour,'" Rodrigo said in a video posted on TikTok .