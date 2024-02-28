Olivia Rodrigo Announces Fundraising Initiative for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare

Olivia Rodrigo is championing women, girls, and anyone in need of reproductive healthcare in a big way via fundraising efforts tied to her GUTS World Tour.
The singer took to a TikTok fan account to share the news that she was launching Fund 4 Good, a charity initiative benefiting abortion access, reproductive rights and more—with part of the proceeds from her ticket sales going towards the fund.
"Hey guys! It's Olivia. I'm so excited tonight is the very first show of the GUTS World Tour, and before I pop on stage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something that I'm really excited about, which is the Fund 4 Good, which is an initiative that I'm launching as part of the GUTS World Tour," Rodrigo said on TikTok.
The tour started in Palm Desert, California on Feb. 23 and will run through Aug. 17.
original sound - livies hq ❤️
"The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom," the star continued.
"The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.
"A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales for the GUTS World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good, which I'm very excited about, and for the North American leg of the GUTS World Tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve."
She added that there would be a National Network of Abortion Funds table set up on each of her North American tour stops.
"So thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about and I can't wait to see you all on tour," Rodrigo concluded.
The singer and actress has been outspoken about abortion rights for years, most notably singing "F*** You" to the Justices who struck down Roe v. Wade, during a Glastonbury performance in June 2022.
She said on stage at the time, "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they truly don't give a sh*t about freedom. This song goes out to the Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."
