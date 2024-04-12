Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about getting her heart broken back in 2021, amid the release of her new single "Espresso" on April 12.
"I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place," Carpenter told Zane Lowe for Apple 1's New Music Daily this week (via Us Weekly).
"For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and you take it really personal."
At the time she's describing, Carpenter was linked to fellow Disney Channel alum Joshua Bassett, though they never confirmed the relationship.
There was a ton of drama surrounding the alleged couple, with Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Driver's License" fueling speculation that Bassett had left her for Carpenter. The lyrics for Rodrigo's "Traitor" also appeared to point to some possible emotional cheating. It's important to note, however, that none of this has been confirmed by anyone directly involved in the situation.
These days, Carpenter isn't heartbroken at all—in fact, she's happily dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, with the two of them regularly spotted together and thirsting over each other's Instagram posts. The two were first rumored to be dating in December 2023.
Elsewhere, Carpenter's career is totally thriving, since she's served as the opening act on many dates of Taylor Swift's blockbusting Eras Tour. "Espresso" is her latest single, with previous releases "Nonsense" and "Feather" each spending many weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It's all upwards from here!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Shakira Is Reportedly Dating Lucien Laviscount From 'Emily in Paris'
Oh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game
They cheered on their team.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is Publicly Thirsting Over Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Skims Campaign
But some fans aren't as pleased with it.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are Hard Launching Their Relationship
The couple that takes silly pics together stays together.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is a Proud Boyfriend Watching Sabrina Carpenter on the Eras Tour in Singapore
Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Announces Fundraising Initiative for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare
She's utilizing the GUTS World Tour to raise funds.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Turns 21 and Celebrates Her "Last Day of Being Able to Underage Drink (Hypothetically)"
A photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram, showing her outfit for her 21st birthday party.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
On a Rare Night Off, Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opening Act Sabrina Carpenter Grab Dinner at a Sydney Hotspot
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Don't Have to Say a Word to Seemingly Confirm That Yes, They're Dating
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at a Grammys afterparty.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Grab Your Popcorn—Olivia Rodrigo Says She's Ready to Dive Deeper Into Acting
"I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or a movie."
By Fleurine Tideman Published