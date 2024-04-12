Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about getting her heart broken back in 2021, amid the release of her new single "Espresso" on April 12.

"I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place," Carpenter told Zane Lowe for Apple 1's New Music Daily this week (via Us Weekly).

"For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and you take it really personal."

At the time she's describing, Carpenter was linked to fellow Disney Channel alum Joshua Bassett, though they never confirmed the relationship.

There was a ton of drama surrounding the alleged couple, with Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Driver's License" fueling speculation that Bassett had left her for Carpenter. The lyrics for Rodrigo's "Traitor" also appeared to point to some possible emotional cheating. It's important to note, however, that none of this has been confirmed by anyone directly involved in the situation.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan pose together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These days, Carpenter isn't heartbroken at all—in fact, she's happily dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, with the two of them regularly spotted together and thirsting over each other's Instagram posts. The two were first rumored to be dating in December 2023.

Elsewhere, Carpenter's career is totally thriving, since she's served as the opening act on many dates of Taylor Swift's blockbusting Eras Tour. "Espresso" is her latest single, with previous releases "Nonsense" and "Feather" each spending many weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It's all upwards from here!