On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Olivia Rodrigo went the vintage route—in a stunning white gown that has an even better backstory.
Rodrigo hit the carpet in Los Angeles for the 66th annual Grammy Awards wearing a champagne-colored slip dress from Versace that was originally released in 1995. The gown also featured a smattering of diamond embellishments that are going to look amazing on stage, should she win an award during tonight's presentation. (She's nominated for six awards for her sophomore album, Guts.)
Rodrigo worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg—the genius behind our favorite looks from actresses like Greta Lee and Ayo Edebiri—to create the retro look. Eeagle-eyed fashion fans will know that this gown was worn by another icon: '90s fashion mainstay, supermodel Linda Evangelista. Rodrigo channeled this newfound classic energy by teaming the gown with old Hollywood curls, a classic red lip, and luminous skin.
The singer has worn vintage before, but this is by far her most glamorous look to date. It's a sharp change from the black dresses she's worn to the Grammys in the past. She wore a sheer black gown from Miu Miu in 2023 and an off-the-shoulder corseted gown from Vivienne Westwood in 2022.
Rodrigo is slated to perform her hit song "Vampire" at tonight's ceremony, and I count myself among the legions of fans waiting to see what she'll wear on stage. Does this look mean the end of her Y2K-inspired frocks?
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
