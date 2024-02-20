Olivia Rodrigo Turns 21 and Celebrates Her "Last Day of Being Able to Underage Drink (Hypothetically)"

It feels like only last week that Olivia Rodrigo was singing about being old enough to get her "driver's license," and now she's 21 years old.
The Grammy-winning singer celebrated her 21st birthday with close friends and shared photos on her Instagram. Guests at this star-studded party included Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Iris Apatow, and The Kid LAROI, amongst others.
Surprisingly, there was no sign of Louis Partridge, whom Rodrigo has been rumored to be dating. The young pair have been spotted indulging in some heavy PDA in recent months.
Rodrigo showed off her funfetti cakes (plural!) and stunning outfit for the night. The singer wore a short black halter-neck dress with cutouts along the side. She styled her hair in an updo with a loose strand framing her face and completed the look with classic black winged eyeliner and red lips.
She captioned the Instagram post, "today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!" (Hypothetically, of course!)
The comments were filled with well-wishers, including several recognizable names. Rachel Zegler wrote, "cutie pie angel," and Camilla Cabello commented, "omg 😍😍😍"
What can we expect of Rodrigo now that she's a legal adult? Hopefully more great music. Last September, Rodrigo released GUTS, the follow-up to her debut album, SOUR. It was extremely popular, and she recently performed on Saturday Night Live, where she sang "vampire" and "all-american bitch."
She has also shared how she'd like to do more acting, speaking to Variety on the red carpet of the Governors Awards. “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age," she said. "Maybe I am of age already. I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or a movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”
Rodrigo got her start in acting in two Disney series: Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo left the latter in 2022 to pursue her music.
A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo
A photo posted by oliviarodrigo on
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
