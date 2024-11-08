Olivia Rodrigo Removed Her Song From a Trump Campaign TikTok: "Don't Use My Sound Ever Again"
Don't mess with Olivia.
Olivia Rodrigo was NOT pleased when she saw her song being used to celebrate Donald Trump's victory.
Earlier this week as results were rolling in and Trump was poised to win the presidency, the Team Trump TikTok account posted a celebratory video, which included the caption, "And suddenly the words 'I'm the President-Elect' came out of my mouth..."
The video was set to the sound of "deja vu" by Rodrigo, pointing to the fact that this is Trump's second victorious presidential election. But the unimpressed singer commented, "ew don't use my sound ever again ty"
Her comment appears to have since been deleted, but along with it, she took the sound: The song has been removed from the video, too, presumably at Rodrigo's request since she owns at least part of the copyright.
TikTok commenters found the whole thing hilarious, with one person commenting, "olivia removing the deja vu sound from tiktok is iconic"
"Oh Olivia, the Icon you are," said someone else, with a third person adding, "OLIVIA ATE"
Rodrigo endorsed Kamala Harris via Instagram Stories in July, by reposting a clip from one of the Democratic candidate's rallies, in which she said (via Billboard), "And we who believe in reproductive freedom will stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own body, and not have their government tell them what to do!"
Rodrigo is a longtime reproductive rights activist, and even founded the Fund 4 Good to help secure women and girls' rights to education, reproductive rights, and safety from gender-based violence.
In 2021, Rodrigo met with VP Harris to discuss vaccines, so it's no surprise that she wouldn't be happy about the Trump campaign's use of her music. She joins the legend Céline Dion in that sentiment, so she's in good company.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
