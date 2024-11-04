Olivia Rodrigo Says Men Wanting to Go to Space Is a "Red Flag," And Grimes Concurs
Grimes famously dated Elon Musk on and off for years.
Olivia Rodrigo knows how to weed out the bad apples (mixing my metaphors here, but I'm sure you'll forgive me).
In a new promo video for her Netflix documentary Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo shows off one of the tank tops she wore on the tour, which says "dump him" as an homage to Britney Spears.
Because it's relevant, she goes on to explain what she thinks is the biggest red flag in someone she's dating.
"The biggest red flag... Okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates," the "Good 4 U" singer said. "I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don't date them."
She elaborated, "I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird.
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
A photo posted by on
After Pop Crave posted Rodrigo's words to X, Grimes responded, "It's true. Only women should be going to space."
Grimes previously dated Elon Musk on and off for years, and whether or not you agree with Rodrigo and Grimes' premise, you have to admit that Musk is the "man who wants to go to space" to end all "men who want to go to space." I mean, the guy founded a gazillion-dollar company named SpaceX, for crying out loud.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Grimes and Musk were together roughly between 2018 and 2022, and share three children: son X Æ A-12 (nicknamed X, born in May 2020), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y, born in December 2021), and son Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau).
Musk is father to a total of 12 children, including five with his ex-wife Justine Musk.
Meanwhile, Rodrigo doesn't have to worry about men's red flags too much these days, because things between her and her boyfriend Louis Partridge appear to be going strong.
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is now streaming on Netflix.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Hugh Jackman Has Entered the Martha Stewart-Ryan Reynolds Feud Chat
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez "Spectacular" Amid Divorce
There's clearly still a lot of love between them.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
32 Biopics Guaranteed to Inspire and Shock You—And Change Your Perception of Historical Figures
From portraits of influential leaders to stories about iconic musicians and athletes.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Rips Out Hair Extension, Falls Through Trap Door All in the Same Show
She's okay!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Hard Launched Their Relationship at the Venice Film Festival
Proof that love isn't always embarrassing.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago
She didn't say who broke her heart, but clues could point to Joshua Bassett.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Free Condoms and the Morning After Pill at Her Recent Concert in St. Louis
The singer is also raising money for the National Network of Abortion Funds during her "GUTS World Tour."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Announces Fundraising Initiative for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare
She's utilizing the GUTS World Tour to raise funds.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Turns 21 and Celebrates Her "Last Day of Being Able to Underage Drink (Hypothetically)"
A photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram, showing her outfit for her 21st birthday party.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Taylor Swift Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo Proves There's No Bad Blood Between Them
Even though Sabrina toured with Taylor…
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Girls Night Out Look Is a Masterclass In Preppy Fashion
The "get him back!" singer stunned at a recent L.A. Lakers game alongside BFF Tate McRae.
By Danielle Campoamor Published