Olivia Rodrigo Says Men Wanting to Go to Space Is a "Red Flag," And Grimes Concurs

Olivia Rodrigo knows how to weed out the bad apples (mixing my metaphors here, but I'm sure you'll forgive me).

In a new promo video for her Netflix documentary Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo shows off one of the tank tops she wore on the tour, which says "dump him" as an homage to Britney Spears.

Because it's relevant, she goes on to explain what she thinks is the biggest red flag in someone she's dating.

"The biggest red flag... Okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates," the "Good 4 U" singer said. "I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don't date them."

She elaborated, "I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird.

After Pop Crave posted Rodrigo's words to X, Grimes responded, "It's true. Only women should be going to space."

Grimes previously dated Elon Musk on and off for years, and whether or not you agree with Rodrigo and Grimes' premise, you have to admit that Musk is the "man who wants to go to space" to end all "men who want to go to space." I mean, the guy founded a gazillion-dollar company named SpaceX, for crying out loud.

Grimes and Musk were together roughly between 2018 and 2022, and share three children: son X Æ A-12 (nicknamed X, born in May 2020), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (nicknamed Y, born in December 2021), and son Techno Mechanicus (nicknamed Tau).

Musk is father to a total of 12 children, including five with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo doesn't have to worry about men's red flags too much these days, because things between her and her boyfriend Louis Partridge appear to be going strong.

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour is now streaming on Netflix.

