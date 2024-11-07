Olivia Rodrigo's Grandpa Predicted Her Success as an Artist by Reading Her Birth Chart
I love this so much!
Olivia Rodrigo has shared the sweetest story about her late grandfather.
"I'm a big believer in astrology," Rodrigo said in a video interview for W Magazine, in which she practiced her ASMR-making skills. "My grandpa—who just passed away this year—I love him very dearly. He was also super into astrology. When I was born, he did my chart, and he told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist."
She added cheekily, "I tell that story to anyone who's an astrology denier."
The story came up because she was handed her magazine horoscope as a prop, and she read, "Pisces. This may be a time of extremes. But that does not mean you should be extreme in your own thoughts and actions. Take a more balanced view of what is going on in the world. Be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference."
Rodrigo said, "Today is sort of a day of extremes. I'm not sure, but I definitely will make an effort."
The star has spoken at length about her love of astrology and her Pisces pride in the past.
In a recent promo video for her Netflix concert film, Rodrigo held up a bunch of her favorite tank tops she's worn on her GUTS World Tour, and explained the story behind each of them.
Holding up the one that read "Pisces Princess," she said, "I'm very proud to be a Pisces. I feel like I fit that description to a tee, and it's a big part of my identity, so I had to have a little Pisces tank top."
And in a 2023 interview for 102.7KIISFM, Rodrigo and the host bonded over their both being Pisces. The star was asked whether she loves the water as a water sign, and she answered, "I love being in the water, I feel, like, rejuvenated. Every time I'm like in an ocean or like a large body of water, I feel the most like myself."
Get this woman to a beach ASAP!!!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
