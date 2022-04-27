Olivia Wilde's Movie Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Officially Has a Release Date
Trying and failing not to scream.
So we knew that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were starring in a movie together, but we now have tons of extra details.
I am trying my best not to shout with glee as I type this, but the film now has an official release date, and there's even more info out there about the plot and the message behind it.
"9 • 23 • 22 only in theaters," director Olivia Wilde (and Styles' rumored fiancée, just saying) posted on Instagram alongside a sexy as all heck still from the film, titled Don't Worry Darling. The photo shows Styles and Pugh in bed with their faces pressed against each other, her hand gripping his face and his hand gripping her hand.
It is hot, it is steamy, and it's predictably and figuratively breaking the internet.
A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)
A photo posted by on
Variety reports that movie theater owners at CinemaCon were treated to an exclusive first look at the film's trailer. The two stars play a married couple in California. "Pugh plays a happy housewife, one who becomes increasingly suspicious that her husband’s glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets," Variety writes. And they have a lot of sex, I guess.
"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," Wilde said at CinemaCon. "Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.
"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?"
Right, so that September release date isn't going to work for me. Can we negotiate an advance?
Also, Wilde called Styles "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part" and just LOL.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
5 Swimwear Trends for Summer 2022 to Look Out For
This summer, prepare to see cut-outs, bodysuits-turned-swimsuits, and fabric that sparkles.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Megan Fox on Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's Blood: "It's Just a Few Drops"
That's a few too many, IMO.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Didn't Photoshop Out Her Belly Button, OK?
No Photoshop fails here.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock Revealed the Movie She's Embarrassed About Making
Also Daniel Radcliffe was in two minds about 'Harry Potter.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Actors Playing Young Harry and William in ‘Spencer’ Are Exact Look-Alikes
Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the buzz-worthy new film.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kristen Stewart Got a Standing Ovation for Her Princess Diana Portrayal
The actress looked like she was holding back tears at the 'Spencer' Venice Film Festival screening.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Amanda Seyfried Shared an Adorable Throwback Photo of the 'Mean Girls' Cast
Amanda Seyfried shared a Mean Girls throwback photo, featuring co-stars Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett.
By Emily Dixon
-
Rachel McAdams Repeatedly Turned Down Anne Hathaway's Role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the lead in The Devil Wears Prada—but she turned down the role three times, and it ultimately went to Anne Hathaway.
By Emily Dixon
-
20 Captivating Films About Royal Life
To watch once you've finished The Crown.
By Nicole Briese
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Everything We Know
Time to get that Disney+ login!
By Emily Dixon
-
Victoria Beckham Shut Down Rumors of a 'Spice World' Sequel
Sorry, Spice Girls stans: that rumored sequel to the 1997 movie Spice World isn't happening, Victoria Beckham appeared to confirm.
By Emily Dixon