Olivia Wilde's Movie Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Officially Has a Release Date

So we knew that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were starring in a movie together, but we now have tons of extra details.

I am trying my best not to shout with glee as I type this, but the film now has an official release date, and there's even more info out there about the plot and the message behind it.

"9 • 23 • 22 only in theaters," director Olivia Wilde (and Styles' rumored fiancée, just saying) posted on Instagram alongside a sexy as all heck still from the film, titled Don't Worry Darling. The photo shows Styles and Pugh in bed with their faces pressed against each other, her hand gripping his face and his hand gripping her hand.

It is hot, it is steamy, and it's predictably and figuratively breaking the internet.

Variety reports that movie theater owners at CinemaCon were treated to an exclusive first look at the film's trailer. The two stars play a married couple in California. "Pugh plays a happy housewife, one who becomes increasingly suspicious that her husband’s glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets," Variety writes. And they have a lot of sex, I guess.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," Wilde said at CinemaCon. "Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?"

Right, so that September release date isn't going to work for me. Can we negotiate an advance?

Also, Wilde called Styles "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part" and just LOL.