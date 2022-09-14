Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018 with Oprah Winfrey among the guests, the TV host has played an unlikely role in the Royal Family's lives.

Despite having aired in March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' tell-all interview with Winfrey is still fresh in royal watchers around the world's minds, so it's only natural that she be consulted when something as big as the Queen's sad passing happens.

At the Toronto Film Festival, an interviewer with Extra asked the media mogul, "You sat down with Meghan and Harry. We're seeing the four of them together now in London. Is there a hope out there this, in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?"

Winfrey responded thoughtfully, "Well, this is what I think, I think in all families—you know, my father passed recently, this summer—and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that."

Here, the legendary interviewer is of course referring to the seemingly growing rift that has existed between Harry, Meghan and the U.K.-based royals since the Sussexes decided to step down from their royal duties in early 2020. This rift was, arguably, in part driven by their decision to sit down with Winfrey and reveal shocking inside information about their life as royals. Family members such as Prince William were reportedly less than impressed with this, but the Sussexes had said they felt compelled to tell their truth.

While we saw the Waleses and Sussexes come together at a walkabout in Windsor this past weekend, and further while receiving the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace, royal expert Christopher Andersen is less optimistic than Winfrey about a reconciliation. We'll just have to see how this all unfolds, as per.