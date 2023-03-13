The 2023 Oscars Were a Family Affair

A-listers brought along their sons, daughters, and siblings to the big night.

andie macdowell and rainey qualley
published

The Academy Awards are here, meaning everyone who's anyone in Hollywood has flocked to L.A.'s Dolby Theater for the big night. Of course, we're excited to see which one of our favorite stars takes home a golden statue, but as fashion lovers here at MC, we can't help but be extra excited for the red carpet. And the Oscars red carpet looks this year did not disappoint. A few standouts include Marie Claire cover star Jessica Chastain, Florence Pugh, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, and Halle Berry, just to name a few.

And since our eyes were glued to the screens during the arrivals, we couldn't help but notice something special happening on the red carpet—celebrities' choice of plus ones. Stars like Pedro Pascal, Salma Hayek, to Colin Farrell opted to bring members of their families along for the big night, and the red carpet moments were seriously adorable.

Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Pedro Pascal and sister Javiera Balmaceda

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault

Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Colin Farrell and son Henry Tadeusz Farrell

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Andie MacDowell and daughter Rainey Qualley

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Henry Hall

Lillian Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann, and Catherine Martin at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Baz Luhrmann with daughter Lillian Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin

Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Angela Bassett and son Slater Vance, daughter Bronwyn Vance, and husband Courtney B. Vance 

Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Connelly and son Stellan Connelly Bettany

Halle Bailey and Branson Bailey at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey and brother Branson Bailey

US actor James Hong and April Hong attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023

James Hong and daughter April Hong 

S actor Brendan Fraser (2L) attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Brendan Fraser and ex-wife Afton Smith, and sons Holden and Leland Fraser

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

