The Academy Awards are here, meaning everyone who's anyone in Hollywood has flocked to L.A.'s Dolby Theater for the big night. Of course, we're excited to see which one of our favorite stars takes home a golden statue, but as fashion lovers here at MC, we can't help but be extra excited for the red carpet. And the Oscars red carpet looks this year did not disappoint. A few standouts include Marie Claire cover star Jessica Chastain, Florence Pugh, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, and Halle Berry, just to name a few.

And since our eyes were glued to the screens during the arrivals, we couldn't help but notice something special happening on the red carpet—celebrities' choice of plus ones. Stars like Pedro Pascal, Salma Hayek, to Colin Farrell opted to bring members of their families along for the big night, and the red carpet moments were seriously adorable.

Pedro Pascal and sister Javiera Balmaceda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colin Farrell and son Henry Tadeusz Farrell (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell and daughter Rainey Qualley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Henry Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baz Luhrmann with daughter Lillian Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett and son Slater Vance, daughter Bronwyn Vance, and husband Courtney B. Vance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Connelly and son Stellan Connelly Bettany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Bailey and brother Branson Bailey (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Hong and daughter April Hong (Image credit: Getty Images)