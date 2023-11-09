Pamela Anderson Says She Felt "Slightly Exploited" While Filming Her Home Renovation Show

Over the course of her career, Pamela Anderson has dealt with a ton of exploitation in different forms.

But these days, the actress, 56, is determined to empower herself to take control of her own life—starting with season 2 of her home renovation show, Pamela's Garden of Eden.

Season 1 of the show first aired on HGTV and Hulu in 2022, and season 2 was released recently. The series follows Anderson's life away from the Hollywood glitz and glamour, as she creates her own personal paradise on Vancouver Island, renovating her grandmother's property.

"The first season, I was a bit of a mess. It was not my favorite time of life. I was in survival mode while writing my memoir [Love, Pamela], the documentary [Pamela: A Love Story] was being made, and I was an open wound when it was being shot. I just wasn't that happy with it," the star told People.

"The second season is about redemption, authenticity, truth and self-acceptance. I'm taking my power back, instead of giving it up. I took control of the show and figured out a way to keep to my vision, and turn it into a positive experience. I kept it real."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anderson went on to explain that she didn't feel the production process had been transparent towards her, and that she didn't realize how much it would end up delving into her past, rather than focusing on home design.

"Before, I was thinking it was a little HGTV Canada show and that it was going to just be about sustainable design. I was wrong, unfortunately, and once again I felt slightly exploited," she admitted.

"I was allowing others to make decisions. I had no idea they’d use old photos or ex-husbands, or any of my celebrity life. It always is shocking that that part of me seems interesting at all, when I felt my weakest and my worst. Anyway, that was then and this is now."

Anderson is prioritizing her definition of happiness these days—including owning the no-makeup glow—and it's really inspiring to witness from afar.

"I’ve learned not to rush things, to focus on the gardens while my sons figure out the buildings. I’m in a happy place, Surrounded by flowers, trees and dogs..." she told People. "And making pickles!"