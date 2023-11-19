Paris Hilton on Longtime Friend Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West: “That Girl is Iconic”

Long before either were moms, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian partied around the world together in the mid-2000s. Back when Hilton was the most famous woman in the world and pre-Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hilton and Kardashian were the duo about town; now, nearly 20 years later, Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, and Hilton welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum earlier this year. And Hilton has high praise for one of Kardashian’s kids in particular—her eldest, North West, who Hilton calls “iconic.”
On Thursday, Hilton told Extra at GQ’s Men of the Year 2023 red carpet that West is a “future entrepreneur”—in GQ’S latest feature on Kardashian, she revealed that West “fully scams” her friends at lemonade stands, charging $20 instead of $2 for a cup.
“I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony,” Hilton said. “We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that. I love her so much.”
Hilton also commented on West dressing up as her mom in a new TikTok. In the clip, posted this past week, West wore a famous look that Kardashian wore in the 2000s (think a velour sweatsuit and sunglasses), and posed next to a friend dressed up as Hilton (complete with a newsboy cap, white sunglasses, and striped shirt). The video was captioned “Kim, Kardashian Paris Hilton,” and was set to Kardashian’s 2011 song “Jam (Turn It Up).”
“I saw a video they just posted on TikTok of her and her friend dressed exactly like Kim and I at the airport,” Hilton said. “They had the looks exactly down. That girl is iconic.”
Back to West’s future as an entrepreneur: in Kardashian’s new GQ cover story, she opened up about West’s lemonade business. “She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kardashian said. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you.”
Kardashian added that she gets “calls from my friends” saying that West charged them $20 for a lemonade, claiming that she didn’t have any change to break a $20 bill. (Pretty genius for a 10-year-old.)
Kardashian is also mom to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and Hilton’s son Phoenix was born via surrogate this past January. At the GQ event last week, Hilton told People that she was “obsessed” with her baby boy: “It’s exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart,” she said. “He’s my best buddy and I just am obsessed.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Nicole Kidman Confirms That Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’ is Happening
The HBO series hasn’t been on the air since 2019.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
‘The Crown’ Never Intended to Take Its Storyline to the Present Day for This Reason
The sixth and final season will cut off in 2005.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Just Dethroned This Celebrity for the Title of “World’s Sexiest Bald Man 2023”
The methodology to choose this winner is truly mind-blowing.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian Admits Daughter North Will "Fully Scam You" With Her Lemonade Stand
People are obsessed with what they see as the 10-year-old's business acumen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Met New Nephew Because of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Strict “Invite Only” Policy
“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne From 'Clueless' Made Me Totally Pause
They NAILED it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Pointedly Shuts Down Rumors the Kourtney vs. Kim Feud Has Anything to Do with Him: “It’s Just So Ridiculous”
“That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Show Support for Britney Spears, Arriving at the Same Halloween Party in Two Different Looks from Spears' "Toxic" Music Video
They stand with Britney.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head
Stop being weirdos, you weirdos??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Geri Halliwell-Horner—Otherwise Known as “Ginger Spice”—Gives Spice Girls Superfan Kim Kardashian Her Spice Girls Moniker
“She deserves something really good,” Halliwell-Horner said.
By Rachel Burchfield