Paris Hilton on Longtime Friend Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West: “That Girl is Iconic”

The 10-year-old recently posted a TikTok channeling her mom and Hilton from the mid-2000s.

Long before either were moms, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian partied around the world together in the mid-2000s. Back when Hilton was the most famous woman in the world and pre-Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hilton and Kardashian were the duo about town; now, nearly 20 years later, Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, and Hilton welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum earlier this year. And Hilton has high praise for one of Kardashian’s kids in particular—her eldest, North West, who Hilton calls “iconic.”

On Thursday, Hilton told Extra at GQ’s Men of the Year 2023 red carpet that West is a “future entrepreneur”—in GQ’S latest feature on Kardashian, she revealed that West “fully scams” her friends at lemonade stands, charging $20 instead of $2 for a cup.

“I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony,” Hilton said. “We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that. I love her so much.”

Hilton also commented on West dressing up as her mom in a new TikTok. In the clip, posted this past week, West wore a famous look that Kardashian wore in the 2000s (think a velour sweatsuit and sunglasses), and posed next to a friend dressed up as Hilton (complete with a newsboy cap, white sunglasses, and striped shirt). The video was captioned “Kim, Kardashian Paris Hilton,” and was set to Kardashian’s 2011 song “Jam (Turn It Up).”

“I saw a video they just posted on TikTok of her and her friend dressed exactly like Kim and I at the airport,” Hilton said. “They had the looks exactly down. That girl is iconic.”

Back to West’s future as an entrepreneur: in Kardashian’s new GQ cover story, she opened up about West’s lemonade business. “She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kardashian said. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you.” 

Kardashian added that she gets “calls from my friends” saying that West charged them $20 for a lemonade, claiming that she didn’t have any change to break a $20 bill. (Pretty genius for a 10-year-old.)

Kardashian is also mom to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and Hilton’s son Phoenix was born via surrogate this past January. At the GQ event last week, Hilton told People that she was “obsessed” with her baby boy: “It’s exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and this smile melts my heart,” she said. “He’s my best buddy and I just am obsessed.”

