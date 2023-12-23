Paris Hilton Hard-Launches Her First Set of Family Christmas Photos

Reality television star and influencer Paris Hilton just shared their first Christmas card exclusively with People.
Hilton, 42, was dressed in matching pajamas with her husband Carter Reum and their two kids—daughter London Marilyn, 6 weeks olds, and son Phoenix, 11 months old.
"Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix and London, as a family of 4," Hilton exclusively told People.
"I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year," Hilton told the publication. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."
A photo posted by parishilton on
In an earlier Instagram post, Hilton shared a picture of herself with her husband.
"Happy almost #Slivmas! ✨✨I can’t believe I get to share the magic of the holidays with both my babies for the first time! 💖💙🥹 How are you celebrating Slivmas?" the model captioned the post.
The pair were pictured in matching blue pajamas featuring white snowflakes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Sydney Sweeney Felt Hot in Rolling Stones Video
"I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that?"
By Alicia Lutes
-
We Love Dolly Parton's Thoughts on Not Having Kids
Ironically, she's so mother for this.
By Alicia Lutes
-
Tori Spelling is Every Overwhelmed Mom Franticly Holiday Shopping Last-Minute
"Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023."
By Danielle Campoamor