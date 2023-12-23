Paris Hilton Hard-Launches Her First Set of Family Christmas Photos

Reality television star and influencer Paris Hilton just shared their first Christmas card exclusively with People.

Hilton, 42, was dressed in matching pajamas with her husband Carter Reum and their two kids—daughter London Marilyn, 6 weeks olds, and son Phoenix, 11 months old.

"Carter and I couldn’t wait to take our very first holiday photo with Phoenix and London, as a family of 4," Hilton exclusively told People.

"I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year," Hilton told the publication. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."

A post shared by Paris Hilton A photo posted by parishilton on

In an earlier Instagram post, Hilton shared a picture of herself with her husband.



"Happy almost #Slivmas! ✨✨I can’t believe I get to share the magic of the holidays with both my babies for the first time! 💖💙🥹 How are you celebrating Slivmas?" the model captioned the post.



The pair were pictured in matching blue pajamas featuring white snowflakes.