Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Show Support for Britney Spears, Arriving at the Same Halloween Party in Two Different Looks from Spears' "Toxic" Music Video

The Casamigos Halloween party was the see-and-be-seen celebrity event last night, and two celebrities—Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba—paid homage to Britney Spears, supporting the newly minted bestselling author without ever saying a word.
Hilton and Alba arrived separately to the party, but both arrived wearing a style Spears sported in her iconic 2003 music video for her hit “Toxic,” E! News reports. Hilton, a longtime friend of Spears, wore a teal flight attendant costume (her husband, Carter Reum, attended the party as well, dressed up as a pilot). To drive home the point of supporting Spears, Hilton posted a video to Instagram of her walking and modeling the outfit to the tune of the intro of Spears’ 2007 hit “Gimme More,” as Hilton lip-synced the line “It’s Britney, bitch.”
“In honor of our Queen,” Hilton captioned her post. “Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly.”
Alba, for her part, wore a sparkling nude bodysuit reminiscent of another look from the “Toxic” video. She was accompanied by Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who arrived in a schoolgirl costume a la Spears’ 1998 “…Baby One More Time” video.
The Halloween party came just three days after Spears released her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, where she had high praise for Hilton. Among the many revelations in the book, Spears shared that her and Hilton’s partying days in the early 2000s were “never as wild” as the press “made it out” to be; of Hilton specifically, Spears wrote “So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant—the way she posed on the red carpet and always had an arched eyebrow when anyone was mean about her.” Spears also praised Hilton for helping her “so much” when she was “suffering” from her breakup with Kevin Federline, writing “She was just so sweet to me.”
In addition to Hilton and Alba, the Casamigos Halloween party was filled with boldfaced names like Justin Bieber, Jodie Turner-Smith, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber (who is a cofounder of Casamigos), and their daughter Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, to name a few.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
James Middleton’s Firstborn Continues an Interesting Middleton Family and Royal Family Tradition
The baby’s name is equally as compelling.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice That Travis Kelce’s Phone Lock Screen Sure Appears to Feature—You Guessed It—Taylor Swift
That’s how you know it’s real.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Justin Timberlake Confronted the Man Britney Spears Was Cheating on Him with While She Was Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’
If you watch the episode back, you can see the tension.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head
Stop being weirdos, you weirdos??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton Says She's "So Proud" of Britney Spears for Writing Her Memoir
The two have been friends for years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton’s Secret to Her Success Will Probably Surprise You
“It’s just part of my superpower.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Tweets Photos from Her and Kim Kardashian's Ibiza Trip in 2006
"That's hot."
By Cara Zimmerman