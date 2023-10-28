Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Show Support for Britney Spears, Arriving at the Same Halloween Party in Two Different Looks from Spears' "Toxic" Music Video

The Casamigos Halloween party was the see-and-be-seen celebrity event last night, and two celebrities—Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba—paid homage to Britney Spears, supporting the newly minted bestselling author without ever saying a word.

Hilton and Alba arrived separately to the party, but both arrived wearing a style Spears sported in her iconic 2003 music video for her hit “Toxic,” E! News reports. Hilton, a longtime friend of Spears, wore a teal flight attendant costume (her husband, Carter Reum, attended the party as well, dressed up as a pilot). To drive home the point of supporting Spears, Hilton posted a video to Instagram of her walking and modeling the outfit to the tune of the intro of Spears’ 2007 hit “Gimme More,” as Hilton lip-synced the line “It’s Britney, bitch.”

“In honor of our Queen,” Hilton captioned her post. “Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly.”

Alba, for her part, wore a sparkling nude bodysuit reminiscent of another look from the “Toxic” video. She was accompanied by Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who arrived in a schoolgirl costume a la Spears’ 1998 “…Baby One More Time” video.

The Halloween party came just three days after Spears released her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, where she had high praise for Hilton. Among the many revelations in the book, Spears shared that her and Hilton’s partying days in the early 2000s were “never as wild” as the press “made it out” to be; of Hilton specifically, Spears wrote “So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant—the way she posed on the red carpet and always had an arched eyebrow when anyone was mean about her.” Spears also praised Hilton for helping her “so much” when she was “suffering” from her breakup with Kevin Federline, writing “She was just so sweet to me.”

In addition to Hilton and Alba, the Casamigos Halloween party was filled with boldfaced names like Justin Bieber, Jodie Turner-Smith, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber (who is a cofounder of Casamigos), and their daughter Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, to name a few.